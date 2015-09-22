New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Before game No. 150, New York Mets manager Terry Collins resorted to using golf analogies in relation to right-hander Matt Harvey and his innings limits.

“I like to play golf,” an exasperated Collins said during an entertaining press conference Monday afternoon, hours before the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves, 4-0. “The more I play, the better I play. I play every 15 days, I‘m not worth a damn.”

And so it is that Harvey will pitch fewer innings every five days for the rest of the season, instead of a normal outing on extended rest.

The season-long debate over Harvey’s innings in his first season following Tommy John surgery gained a 10th or 11th wind Sunday, when the Mets had to pull him after five innings even though he was throwing a one-hit shutout against the New York Yankees. The Yankees promptly scored five runs in the sixth and went on to rout the Mets, 11-2, in the Subway Series finale.

Afterward, the 66-year-old Collins candidly acknowledged the old-school baseball guy inside him hated pulling Harvey but that he had no choice other than to adapt and conform to baseball’s new rules. He was just as candid and fiery on Monday.

”I told you yesterday: This is a different era at a different age, OK?“ Collins said ”Things change and you have to change with them.

“So taking Matt out after the fifth inning last night -- was I disturbed? You’re damn right I was disturbed. But that’s what it is. And so I did it for the good of Matt, hopefully for the good of the organization and the future.”

The present has become increasingly trickier to navigate for the Mets, who have to figure out a way to curtail the innings for Harvey, whose agent, Scott Boras, wants him to throw fewer than 180 innings in his first season following Tommy John surgery, while also keeping him sharp enough to contribute in the playoffs. With Monday’s win, the Mets increased their National League East lead over the Washington Nationals to 6 1/2 games and reduced their magic number to seven.

By pitching him at least twice more this season on something close to normal rest, Collins hopes Harvey will be sharper come October -- even though it’s very likely he’ll hit the postseason having pitched beyond the sixth inning just three times since Aug. 1 and having thrown fewer than 25 innings in September. Harvey has thrown 176 2/3 innings this year, including 16 2/3 innings this month.

“Our option is this: Once every 12 days or more often (over) 15 days, every five days, at a lower amount of work,” Collins said. “The only way to stay consistent is to get him out there.”

Whenever that is, and for however long that is.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-65

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 5-8, 5.63 ERA) at Mets (RHP Logan Verrett, 1-0, 1.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Logan Verrett will make his third spot start for the Mets on Tuesday, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Verrett whose first two spot starts were in place of RHP Matt Harvey, is taking the spot Tuesday of RHP Jacob deGrom, who is being pushed back after recording a 6.31 ERA in his last five starts. In his most recent appearance Sept. 14, Verrett didn’t factor into the decision after allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins. The run is the only one Verrett has allowed over 13 innings in his two starts. This will be Verrett’s second career appearance against the Braves. He allowed one run in two-thirds of an inning in the Mets’ 6-4 loss at Turner Field on June 20.

--INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) didn’t play Monday in the Mets’ 4-0 win over the Braves. X-rays and an MRI were negative on Uribe, but manager Terry Collins said he was still very sore, Uribe was hurt diving for a ball in the third inning of Sunday’s 11-2 loss to the Yankees. He exited an inning later.

--RHP Jacob deGrom is expected to return to the Mets’ rotation during a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds that begins Thursday. DeGrom was originally scheduled to start Tuesday against the Braves but was pushed back after compiling a 6.31 ERA in his last six starts. Manager Terry Collins said he knew deGrom would pitch in the Reds series but that his placement is still uncertain because of the uncertainty regarding other pitchers in the rotation -- presumably RHP Matt Harvey, who is also expected to pitch against the Reds on regular rest after starting Sunday’s finale against the Yankees on 12 days rest. Despite his recent struggles, deGrom entered Sunday ranked among the National League’s top 10 in ERA (fifth at 2.64), batting average against (fifth at .219) and strikeouts (eighth with 189).

--RHP Matt Harvey won’t have to wait nearly two weeks to pitch again. Manager Terry Collins said Monday that Harvey will take the mound in a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds that begins Thursday. Collins said he didn’t know which game Harvey would start but that the Mets wanted to have him pitching every fifth day for the remainder of the regular season, albeit in shorter outings. Harvey made his first start in 12 days on Sunday, when he limited the New York Yankees to one hit over five shutout innings before being lifted so that the Mets can manage his innings in his first season following Tommy John surgery. The Yankees scored five runs in the sixth and went on to rout the Mets, 11-2. Harvey is 12-7 with a 2.80 ERA in 27 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We needed this one bad. There are big wins. This one is a big win for us right now. Kind of rights the ship a little bit, especially after yesterday and all the things that have taken place.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after the shutout win over the Braves Monday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) left the Sept. 20 game. X-rays and an MRI were negative, but he missed the Sept. 21 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Tyler Clippard (sore back) did not pitch Sept. 18-20, though he was available Sept. 20.

--RHP Carlos Torres (strained left calf) left the Sept. 7 game, and he did not pitch Sept. 8-19. He returned to action Sept. 20.

--LHP Dario Alvarez (sore groin) was hurt Sept. 15, and he won’t pitch again during the regular season. He traveled to the Mets’ spring training facility Sept. 18 to begin rehabbing.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10. He hopes to be available in the postseason.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

RHP Logan Verrett

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Bobby Parnell

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

INF Lucas Duda

INF Dilson Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis