New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The numbers and the remaining schedule suggest the New York Mets have little to worry about as they close in on the National League East title. But history might be getting in the Mets’ heads as their magic number continues to shrink.

The Mets’ lackluster homestand continued Tuesday, when the woebegone Atlanta Braves busted out for a 6-2 win at Citi Field. New York is 3-5 against the Braves, Miami Marlins and New York Yankees as its NL East lead has fallen from 9 1/2 games to 6 1/2 games.

“All of a sudden, we’ve hit a wall,” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

Despite the loss, the Mets maintained their 6 1/2-game lead and their magic number fell to six thanks to the Washington Nationals’ 4-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

After closing out a three-game series against the 61-91 Braves on Wednesday, the Mets embark on a seven-game road trip to Cincinnati and Philadelphia to face the Reds and Phillies, who are a combined 110-181, before hosting the Nationals in the final series of the season Oct. 2-4.

For the Mets, merely splitting their next games against sub-.500 teams means Washington would have to go 8-1 or 9-0 in its next nine games just to remain alive heading into the final series of the regular season against the Mets at Citi Field.

But offensively, the once red-hot Mets have cooled off faster than the weather. New York entered Tuesday leading the majors in home runs (85) and the NL in runs scored (3301) since July 25. Yet the Mets have scored just 20 runs in the first eight games of the homestand.

“Should have been very relaxed with the lead we had,” Collins said. “Should have been going out and just playing the game nice and loosely and calm. For me, it looks like we’re tight. I don’t know why.”

In addition, the Mets might be sensing the worries of a fanbase still scarred from 2007 and 2008. In 2007, New York blew a seven-game NL East lead with 17 games to play and missed the playoffs on the final day of the season. In 2008, the Mets led the NL East by 3 1/2 games with 17 games remaining before again getting eliminated in game no. 162 -- the last game ever played at Shea Stadium.

Though third baseman David Wright is the only remaining player who endured both collapses, the Mets have been asked about the franchise’s history during the current homestand. Following Tuesday’s loss, Wright said he didn’t feel the Mets were tightening up.

”It’s playoff baseball, there’s going to be a little bit of pressure,“ Wright said. ”I don’t sense it carrying over to the field.

“It’s just some days, you go out there and get beat.”

For Mets’ sake, they need a few fewer days like that over the next nine days.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-66

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 6-6, 5.16 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 14-12, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will look to join the 15-win club for the third straight season when he takes the mound on Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Colon took the loss in his most recent start Sept. 16, when he gave up three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over 5 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Miami Marlins, 6-0. The loss was the first in seven appearances (six starts) for Colon, who has lowered his ERA from 4.76 to 4.13 in his last eight outings. If Colon -- who won 18 games in 2013 and 15 games last year -- wins once more this season, he will become just the fifth pitcher ever to have three straight 15-win seasons after his 40th birthday. Colon is 8-2 with a 2.55 ERA in 10 career starts against the Braves. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Braves on Sept. 10, when Colon allowed two runs over 6 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 7-2 victory at Turner Field.

--INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) missed a second straight game Tuesday, when the Mets lost to the Braves, 6-2. Uribe was injured while diving for a ball on Sunday night. X-rays and an MRI were negative but manager Terry Collins said Monday that Uribe had a deep bruise. On Tuesday, Collins said Uribe was still very sore. Uribe is batting batting .214 with six homers and 20 RBI since being acquired by the Mets from the Braves on July 24 and .251 with 14 homers and 43 RBI in 117 games overall this season between the Mets, Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.

--RHP Jacob deGrom will make his next start on Sunday in the finale of a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. DeGrom was initially lined up to start Tuesday but was replaced by RHP Logan Verrett in hopes that the rest will help him snap out of a five-start slump in which he’s recorded a 6.31 ERA. Starting Sunday will put deGrom in line to start the season finale against the Washington Nationals on Oct. 4 and the opener of the National League Division Series five or six days later. Despite his recent struggles, deGrom is 13-8 and entered Tuesday ranked among the National League’s top 10 in ERA (tied for fourth at 2.64), opponents’ batting average (tied for fifth at .219) and strikeouts (10th with 189).

--2B Daniel Murphy moved into second place on the Mets’ all-time doubles list Tuesday, when, appropriately enough, he doubled twice in a 6-2 loss to the Braves. Murphy doubled in the first inning to tie Ed Kranepool for second place before doubling again in the sixth inning for the 226th two-bagger of his seven-season career. The Mets’ franchise leader in doubles is Murphy’s longtime teammate, 3B David Wright, who has 381 doubles. Murphy is batting .279 this season with 12 homers and 67 RBI in 121 games.

--RHP Logan Verrett’s third spot start didn’t go nearly as well as his first two. Verrett took the loss Tuesday after giving up four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings as the Mets fell to the Braves, 6-2. He carried a two-hit shutout into the fifth before giving up a leadoff homer to 2B Jace Peterson and a two-out, three-run homer to 3B Hector Olivera. Verrett, who started in place of RHP Jacob deGrom on Tuesday, allowed just one run over 13 innings in a pair of spot starts for RHP Matt Harvey on Aug. 23 and Sept. 14. Overall this season, Verrett is 1-2 with a 3.40 ERA in 16 games (three starts) between the Mets and Texas Rangers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Coming into the homestand, (we) had a chance to make a huge impact with a very substantial lead where nobody needed to be uptight. Should have been very relaxed with the lead we had.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, after a loss Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) left the Sept. 20 game. X-rays and an MRI were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 21-22. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Dario Alvarez (sore groin) was hurt Sept. 15, and he won’t pitch again during the regular season. He traveled to the Mets’ spring training facility Sept. 18 to begin rehabbing.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10. He hopes to be available in the postseason.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

RHP Logan Verrett

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Bobby Parnell

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

INF Lucas Duda

INF Dilson Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis