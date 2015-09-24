New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The script is becoming familiar for the New York Mets: Score early. Struggle late. Lose. Inch closer to the National League East title anyway.

The Mets once again failed to build on some early runs Wednesday, when they fell 6-3 to the Atlanta Braves in the finale of a three-game series and a nine-game homestand at Citi Field.

New York took an early 2-0 lead thanks to a solo homer by second baseman Daniel Murphy in the first inning and an RBI single by shortstop Ruben Tejada in the second. However, the Mets only added a run-scoring single by third baseman David Wright that briefly tied the game at 3-3 in the eighth.

“We got to them early but weren’t able to tack on runs,” Wright said.

That was the story of a 3-6 homestand: Of the 23 runs the Mets scored, eight came in the first or second inning.

“We’re not giving our pitchers much room for error,” Wright said.

Fortunately for the Mets, the Washington Nationals are giving them plenty of room to stumble. Despite the loss, New York’s magic number for clinching the division shrunk to five when the Nationals lost to the Baltimore Orioles 4-3.

It was the second consecutive loss for the Nationals and the third straight day in which the Mets ended play with a 6 1/2-game lead. If New York simply goes 4-3 during a seven-game road trip in which it plays the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies -- two teams that are a combined 63 games under .500 -- then Washington would have to win its next eight games just to remain alive heading into the final series of the season against the Mets at Citi Field from Oct. 2-4.

“It was a poor homestand, but we’ve got some of the young horses going in Cincinnati,” Wright said, referring to left-hander Steven Matz and right-handers Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey and Jacob deGrom. “So hopefully we can go win a series and get that much closer.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-67

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (LHP Steven Matz, 4-0, 1.80 ERA) at Reds (RHP Josh Smith, 0-2, 7.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Steven Matz will look to remain unbeaten as a major-leaguer when he takes the mound Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. Matz earned the win in his most recent start last Friday, when he allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings as the Mets beat the Yankees 5-1. It was the fifth time in as many big league starts Matz allowed two runs or fewer and the third time he gave up one run or none. The Reds are the first team Matz has faced twice. Matz beat Cincinnati in his major league debut on June 28, when he allowed two runs over 7 2/3 innings and went 3-for-3 with four RBIs in a 7-2 victory at Citi Field.

--INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) didn’t start Wednesday but singled as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 6-3 loss to the Braves. It was the first game action for Uribe since Sunday, when he was injured while diving for a ground ball in the third inning of a game against the Yankees. X-rays and an MRI were negative, but he was too sore to play Monday and Tuesday. Uribe is batting .220 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 43 games since being acquired from the Braves on July 24. He is hitting .253 with 14 homers and 43 RBIs overall this season in 118 games between the Mets, Braves and Dodgers.

--RHP Carlos Torres (strained left calf) was unavailable Wednesday when the Mets lost 6-3 to the Braves. Torres was initially injured Sept. 7 but returned to action Sunday, when he gave up three runs in two-thirds of an inning against the Yankees. Manager Terry Collins indicated Tuesday that Torres was more sore than expected following the outing. On Wednesday, Collins said Torres is scheduled to participate in pitcher’s fielding drills Thursday to see if he can handle covering first base and backing up the other bases. Torres is 5-6 with a 4.88 ERA in 56 games this season.

--INF Daniel Murphy reached two more milestones Wednesday, when he hit a solo homer in the first inning of the Mets’ 6-3 loss to the Braves. Murphy’s homer was his 13th of the season, which ties a career high set in 2013. In addition, his start at second base marked his 500th appearance there for the Mets. He is the sixth player in Mets history to play at least 500 games at second base, joining Wally Backman (680), Felix Millan (674), Doug Flynn (531), Edgardo Alfonzo (524) and Ken Boswell (505). Murphy has a six-game hitting streak during which he is batting .429 (9-of-21) with two homers and five RBIs. Overall this season, Murphy is hitting .278 with 13 homers and a team-high 68 RBIs in 122 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t see many good swings the entire night. He was outstanding. All of a sudden, they got some hits.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on RHP Bartolo Colon, who shut out the Braves through six innings Wednesday before allowing three runs in the seventh. The Mets went on to lose 6-3.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) left the Sept. 20 game. X-rays and an MRI were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 21-22. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 23.

--RHP Carlos Torres (strained left calf) didn’t pitch Sept. 21-23. He was initially hurt Sept. 7 and aggravated the injury Sept. 20. He is scheduled to participate in pitcher’s fielding practice Sept. 24.

--LHP Dario Alvarez (sore groin) was hurt Sept. 15, and he won’t pitch again during the regular season. He traveled to the Mets’ spring training facility Sept. 18 to begin rehabbing.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10. He hopes to be available in the postseason.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

RHP Logan Verrett

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Bobby Parnell

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

INF Lucas Duda

INF Dilson Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis