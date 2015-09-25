New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Manager Terry Collins believes this seven-game road trip arrived at the right time for his scuffling New York Mets.

It’s an opportunity to steer clear of distractions and perhaps get well against the Reds and Phillies, who are a combined 63 games below the .500 mark.

But even that might be much solace for the Mets, who just dropped two of three to the lowly Braves.

“We haven’t played up to what we thought we were going to, coming off as well as we played on the road,” Collins said. “I mean, we played absolutely great. We had some opportunities to do the same things at home and didn’t do it. Right now, I‘m staying away from any worry about what’s going to happen. I can manage the anxiety.”

New York depressed the panic button with a 6-4 victory in Thursday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.

Coupled with the Nationals’ third straight loss to Baltimore, the Mets’ magic number to clinch the National League East is now three.

“It’s a step closer,” said second baseman Daniel Murphy who drove home the go-ahead run with a triple in the seventh.

The Mets are 6-12 in their past 18 games at Citi Field. But, they are 27-11 on the road since July 1, the best road mark in the majors in that span.

“Yes, I‘m glad to be on the road,” Collins said. “Get away from some of the other stuff that goes on at home that takes away from the game. Let’s just focus on playing here.”

Entering Thursday’s action the Mets were 12-9 in September with a 4.37 team ERA, their worst mark in any month by a large margin.

Collins, meanwhile, is trying to deflect any thought that his club is backing into the playoffs.

“I’ve been around this game long enough to know nothing’s smooth,” he said. “I think we’ve been fine. What I try to do is make sure we steer everybody in the right direction. We’ve got certain times when something comes up all of a sudden like ‘what are we going to do about playoff tickets?’ Who gives a (expletive) what we’re doing about playoff tickets? Let’s go play.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-67

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 8-7, 3.39 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 9-11. 3.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) is back. “He’s clear to do everything,” said manager Terry Collins prior to Thursday’s series opener in Cincinnati. Uribe didn’t start Wednesday but he singled as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 6-3 loss to the Braves. It was the first game action for Uribe since Sunday, when he was injured while diving for a ground ball in the third inning of a game against the Yankees. X-rays and an MRI were negative, but he was too sore to play Monday and Tuesday.

--RHP Steven Matz deserved a better fate, but failed in his bid to become the first Mets pitcher to win his first five career decisions. Matz allowed three runs on 10 hits, while striking out eight with no walks.

“The arm action on his curve ball was better,” said manager Terry Collins of Matz. “He has an outstanding changeup. I’d like to see him throw it more. He’s getting back into pretty good shape.”

--2B Daniel Murphy extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the third inning Thursday night. But it was his two-out triple in the seventh that drove home the eventual winning run in a 6-4 victory at Cincinnati, which reduced the Mets’ magic number to clinch the National League East to two. “The two-out hit has been eluding us a little bit,” Murphy said. “It was a good team win.” He leads the team with 69 RBIs.

--3B David Wright’s RBI double in the third inning on Thursday night produced his eighth game-tying or go-ahead RBI since being reinstated from the disabled list on August 24. He’s batting .290 in 24 games since coming off the DL with 11 multihit games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We don’t need a lot of adjectives. It’s fun. This is a great group of guys.” -- Second baseman Daniel Murphy, on how these Amazings have stuck together throughout the season.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) left the Sept. 20 game. X-rays and an MRI were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 21-22. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 23, then sat out Sept. 24 although he was cleared for full action.

--RHP Carlos Torres (strained left calf) didn’t pitch Sept. 21-24. He was initially hurt Sept. 7 and aggravated the injury Sept. 20.

--LHP Dario Alvarez (sore groin) was hurt Sept. 15, and he won’t pitch again during the regular season. He traveled to the Mets’ spring training facility Sept. 18 to begin rehabbing.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10. He hopes to be available in the postseason.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

RHP Logan Verrett

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Bobby Parnell

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

INF Lucas Duda

INF Dilson Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis