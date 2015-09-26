New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Noah Syndergaard has enjoyed more peaks than valleys during his rookie campaign.

But since June 16, the rookie left-hander has been particularly solid, posting a 3.13 ERA with 11 strikeouts and 24 walks.

“I think he’s got a better idea of what he needs to do to get outs in the big leagues,” said manager Terry Collins. “We all know he’s got great stuff, but I think he’s become a little bit better of a pitcher, not just a guy that rears back and throws hard.”

Syndergaard was dominant in all facets on Friday night, allowing two earned runs on just four hits in 7 2/3 innings and retiring 16 straight in one stretch.

He struck out 11 and didn’t walk a batter in the Mets’ 12-5 victory over the Reds.

Most encouraging for the Mets is that Syndergaard appears to have put his early road struggles behind him. In his past three outings away from Citi Field including Friday night, he owns a 2.34 ERA.

“Tonight was the best start he’s had,” Collins said following Friday’s game. “To go through that lineup the way he did was impressive. This kid’s really gotten better. He’s going to pitch for us. I don’t care where.”

Collins said he’s not concerned about the Mets’ young arms, Syndergaard included, having to step up in pressure situations in the postseason.

“I think once you’ve made enough starts up here where you realize you can compete, I think you throw the rookie stuff away,” he said. “There’s no reason to think you can’t win big games just because you don’t have years in, when you’ve gone out and competed against good teams and good lineups and gotten them out. I think that stuff is pretty much along the wayside.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-67

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 12-7, 2.80 ERA) at Reds (LHP John Lamb, 1-3, 4.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Harvey makes his 28th start of the season on Saturday with a National League East title on the line. But manager Terry Collins isn’t saying how many innings he’ll pitch. “I don’t have any idea what he’s going to do,” Collins said. “You have a plan, but things change. I‘m not going to talk about what we’re going to expect or how we’re going to work him until the game starts.” Harvey’s innings are being limited to protect his postseason status. He was removed after five shutout innings and just 77 pitches in his last outing with disastrous results as the Yankees pounced on the Mets bullpen in an 11-2 win.

--SS Ruben Tejada will get the bulk of the playing time at shortstop, manager Terry Collins said Friday. “Again, the coaches, we had a meeting the other day after the game, and they all thought that (Wilmer Flores) was starting to run out of gas a little bit,” Collins said. “So you know what? We’re going to play Tejada for a few games and see if we can get Flo’s energy back because his bat is such a weapon that if he’s tired he’s not going to hit. We’ve got to make sure he does. But right now, we’re going to play Tejada.” In 21 games in September, Tejada is hitting .390 with a .457 on-base percentage.

--1B Lucas Duda clubbed a pair of three-run homers on Friday night, giving him a career-high six RBIs. It was his 12th career multi-home run game and sixth this season which is tied for the major league lead. Duda’s 23rd home run, a three-run shot in the third, was another encouraging sign for him. Since coming off the disabled list on Sept. 7, Duda was hitting only .205. But in his previous seven games heading into Friday’s game, Duda was batting at a .316 clip. He turned on a 1-0 pitch from Reds RHP Anthony DeSclafani to give the Mets a 4-0 lead on Friday. Duda had a pair of RBI doubles in Thursday’s win.

--INF Juan Uribe took batting practice Friday night and was cleared to play after missing a few games with a chest contusion. But during his pinch-hit appearance in the eighth inning, the injury flared up again and Uribe couldn’t complete his at-bat. X-rays were negative. “He’s going to miss some time,” said manager Terry Collins. Uribe is batting .220 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 43 games.

--RHP Carlos Torres didn’t pitch Sept. 21-24 after straining his calf. He was initially hurt Sept. 7 and aggravated the injury Sept. 20. He threw a bullpen on Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got our horse going tomorrow (Saturday). If you asked me in spring training who’d we want on the mound with a chance to clinch, it’d be Matt Harvey.” -- Manager Terry Collins.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) left the Sept. 20 game. X-rays and an MRI were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 21-22. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 23, then sat out Sept. 24 although he was cleared for full action. He pinch-hit again Sept. 25 but couldn’t complete his at-bat when chest soreness reoccurred. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Carlos Torres (strained left calf) didn’t pitch Sept. 21-24. He was initially hurt Sept. 7 and aggravated the injury Sept. 20. He threw a bullpen on Sept. 25.

--LHP Dario Alvarez (sore groin) was hurt Sept. 15, and he won’t pitch again during the regular season. He traveled to the Mets’ spring training facility Sept. 18 to begin rehabbing.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10. He hopes to be available in the postseason.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

RHP Logan Verrett

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Bobby Parnell

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

INF Lucas Duda

INF Dilson Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis