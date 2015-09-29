New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The smell of stale beer and champagne still was noticeable in the New York Mets’ clubhouse at Great American Ball Park as a dehumidifier churned to further alleviate the stench the morning after Saturday night’s National League East division title clincher.

“It was awesome,” said Mets left-hander Jon Niese of Saturday night’s celebration. “It’s a great feeling. It’s been a long (nine) years for the fans, and us. Just glad that everybody was patient and stuck with us.”

Niese now is prepared to help his team make a deep run in the postseason. And, he’ll do so out of the bullpen.

“I wanted to do anything to help the team,” said Niese who’s made 29 starts this season. “From here to the end of the season, I’ll just go down there and pitch the same. Attack hitters, attack the strike zone.”

The last and only time Niese has pitched out of the bullpen was on July 10, 2011, when he allowed two hits and two runs in one-third of an inning in a 4-2 loss at San Francisco.

Right-hander Bartolo Colon was another candidate for a relief role but he’s now scheduled to start on Tuesday in Philadelphia, followed by right-hander Steven Matz on Wednesday and right-hander Logan Verrett in Thursday’s finale.

With the division crown wrapper up, Mets manager Terry Collins said the club still is focused on earning home-field advantage in the division series. New York (89-67) leads the Los Angeles Dodgers by one game in that endeavor following Sunday’s 8-1 win at Cincinnati.

The Mets own the tie-breaker over Los Angeles having won the season series.

“We like playing at home,” said Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom. “That’s what we want to do. Everybody’s going out there and giving 100 percent every day.”

Niese plans to do his part out of the bullpen.

“Being in the bullpen, coming into crucial situations to a lefty out, I‘m glad to be that guy,” he said.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-67

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 14-12, 4.15 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 2-9, 7.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Niese will pitch out of the bullpen during the postseason, something he’s done just once in his career. “I wanted to do anything to help the team,” said Niese who’s made 29 starts this season. “From here to the end of the season, I’ll just go down there and pitch the same. Attack hitters, attack the strike zone.” Niese’s last and only appearance in relief came on July 10, 2011 against the Giants. He’s 9-10 this season with a 4.16 ERA in 29 starts.

--RHP Matt Harvey says the heck with innings limits. Harvey threw 97 pitches over 6 2/3 innings in Saturday’s NL East clinching 10-2 win at Cincinnati. According to multiple reports, Harvey has informed the Mets that the innings concerns were hampering his ability to stay sharp and that he asked to pitch deep into games the remainder of the season to prepare for the postseason. Harvey is 13-7 with a 2.80 ERA in 28 starts.

--RHP Jacob deGrom seemed to benefit from being pushed back a day in the rotation. He allowed a run over six innings on Sunday while striking out nine with no walks. “I felt good today,” he said. “I don’t know if (skipping a start) was a good thing or not. I stayed over the rubber instead of rushing out. I stayed on top of the ball and kept balls down today.” Mets manager Terry Collins said deGrom will make one more start in which his pitches will be limited. “I think the rest did him good,” said Collins. “When he’s on the mound you know you’re going to be in the game. Now he’s got a week before he pitches again. He’ll throw a few pitches the next time out and get him ready for the postseason.”

--2B Dilson Herrera is among several Mets players looking to earn a spot on the postseason roster. On Sunday afternoon following Saturday’s NL East title clincher, Herrera was part of a make shift Mets lineup that produced 13 hits in an 8-1 win at Cincinnati. Herrera belted a two-run homer, his third of the season tying a career-high set last season. He fell a triple shy of the cycle. “He’s a good player, we know that,” manager Terry Collins said Sunday. “A lot of those guys ... want to be on that postseason roster. They wanted to show they belong.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We like playing at home. That’s what we want to do. Everybody’s going out there and giving 100 percent every day.” -- Mets RHP Jacob deGrom, after a win over the Reds on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) left the Sept. 20 game. X-rays and an MRI were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 21-22. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 23, then sat out Sept. 24 although he was cleared for full action. He pinch-hit again Sept. 25 but couldn’t complete his at-bat when chest soreness reoccurred. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Carlos Torres (strained left calf) didn’t pitch Sept. 21-24. He was initially hurt Sept. 7 and aggravated the injury Sept. 20. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 25.

--LHP Dario Alvarez (sore groin) was hurt Sept. 15, and he won’t pitch again during the regular season. He traveled to the Mets’ spring training facility Sept. 18 to begin rehabbing.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10. He hopes to be available in the postseason.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

