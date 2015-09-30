New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Sleep is important -- just ask the New York Mets.

With their first division title since 2006 wrapped up last Saturday, the 2015 National League East champions shifted their focus to playoff preparation.

And with that comes setting the rotation. However, a corkscrew was thrown into New York’s plans Tuesday due to some problematic sleep.

Mets rookie left-hander Steven Matz, a candidate for the team’s postseason staff, is dealing with “a little issue related to how he slept (Monday night),” according to general manager Sandy Alderson, whose ballclub opened a three-game series Tuesday night with a 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

So, sleep?

“Slept on the wrong side, slept on the sofa, I don’t know what happened -- Barcalounger,” Alderson said with a laugh. “He seems to be better today, we’ll see how he is.”

When pressed if Matz was dealing with back stiffness, Alderson said, “Sounds general enough to be acceptable. I usually use the word discomfort. They’re not synonyms, but they’re close.”

Regardless, the Mets don’t believe it to be serious. Alderson said Matz, who was scheduled to start Wednesday, will have his start pushed back to Thursday. Right-hander Logan Verrett will start Wednesday. Aside from that, Alderson said the Mets don’t expect Matz’s ailment to be an issue beyond the next two or three days.

It does impact the team’s decisions, though. The Mets, who will play National League West champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series starting Oct. 9, have their four-man playoff rotation three-fourths etched in stone. Right-handers Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey and Noah Syndergaard are locks, while the fourth spot remains up in the air.

Left-hander Jon Niese was moved to the bullpen Tuesday to ramp up the postseason roster construction.

“Niese has already expressed a willingness to go to the bullpen,” Alderson said.

Which narrows it down to two: 42-year-old right-hander Bartolo Colon and 24-year-old Matz.

The southpaw has impressed in his first six major league starts this season, going 4-0 with a 2.27 ERA. Meanwhile, Colon, who has been up and down this season, is the only Mets starter with postseason experience. In 10 career playoff starts, the 2005 American League Cy Young Award winner has a 3.70 ERA in 58 1/3 innings. Matz has thrown just 35 2/3 innings in his big league career.

But the Mets are in no rush to write the playoff roster in ink, specifically the rotation.

Mets manager Terry Collins made that abundantly clear Tuesday as he kept the team’s ideas close to the vest.

“There’s a couple other factors involved that are occurring at the moment that we need to just old off for a while on the fourth starter,” he said.

”We have in mind some things, but right now we need to be careful because we don’t want to jump to things. It’s better to be in limbo than have drama.

“I don’t want that to be a story just yet.”

In fact, New York still has six meaningful regular season games remaining, as NLDS home-field advantage is up for grabs.

But don’t forget proper sleep.

“Anything we decide now is tentative anyway based on what happens, and this is a good example on how something can happen,” Alderson said. “We’ll just have to see what develops over the next two or three days.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-68

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Logan Verrett, 1-2, 3.40 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Alec Asher, 0-5, 7.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Logan Verrett is scheduled to start Wednesday night’s game against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Verrett was originally scheduled to start Thursday, but the Mets decided to push back LHP Steven Matz’s start from Wednesday to Thursday because of discomfort after sleeping Monday night. With LHP Jon Niese moved to the bullpen Tuesday, Verrett gets the nod in his place. He is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in three spot starts for the Mets this season.

--RHP Bartolo Colon, Tuesday’s starter, took the loss to fall to 14-13 after allowing three runs over five innings at Philadelphia. It was his shortest start since Aug. 21, when he lasted 3 2/3 against the Rockies. Colon is vying for the team’s fourth and final spot of the postseason rotation. Manager Terry Collins said normally Colon would have stayed in past five innings, but the Mets have added relievers they want to test while not overworking Colon before the playoffs.

--LHP Steven Matz had his start pushed back from Wednesday to Thursday because of back discomfort after sleeping Monday night. “We don’t expect this to have an impact on Matz beyond the next two or three days,” GM Sandy Alderson said before Tuesday night’s game. The rookie, a candidate for the team’s fourth spot in its postseason rotation, has impressed in his first six major league starts this season, going 4-0 with a 2.27 ERA.

--RHP Matt Harvey will not be held to an innings limit during postseason starts, Mets manager Terry Collins and GM Sandy Alderson said Tuesday night. However, the team will be cautious with how many times he starts. Harvey is in his first season back from Tommy John surgery and is 13-7 with a 2.80 ERA in 28 starts spanning 183 1/3 innings.

--LHP Jon Niese was moved to the bullpen Tuesday as New York begins to construct its playoff roster. Niese, who made 29 starts during the regular season, will not be in the team’s four-man playoff rotation. On Tuesday, he threw 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowed a run on three hits. “I felt great,” Niese said. “I felt my stuff was really good. Coming out of the ‘pen, something’s working, you’ve got to stick with it and not get too cute and throw pitches you have no business throwing.”

--1B Lucas Duda went 3-for-5 Tuesday with a pair of home runs, giving him five in his last three games and 27 on the season. “It’s great,” manager Terry Collins said of Duda. “He’s swinging the bat very well, and it’s just when we need him to get hot.”

--RHP Carlos Torres returned to action Tuesday after sitting out the previous eight days due to a strained left calf. Torres threw a scoreless inning against the Phillies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some chances. It’s one of those things.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Steven Matz (back stiffness) had his start pushed from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. The issue isn’t believed to be serious.

--INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) left the Sept. 20 game. X-rays and an MRI were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 21-22. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 23, then sat out Sept. 24 although he was cleared for full action. He pinch-hit again Sept. 25 but couldn’t complete his at-bat when chest soreness recurred. He didn’t play Sept. 26-29, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Carlos Torres (strained left calf) didn’t pitch Sept. 21-28. He returned to action Sept. 29.

--LHP Dario Alvarez (sore groin) was hurt Sept. 15, and he won’t pitch again during the regular season. He traveled to the Mets’ spring training facility Sept. 18 to begin rehabbing.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10. He hopes to be available in the postseason.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

RHP Logan Verrett

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Bobby Parnell

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

INF Lucas Duda

INF Dilson Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis