New York Mets - TeamReport

PHILADELPHIA -- The New York Mets saw their postseason lives flash before them in the third inning of Wednesday’s 7-5 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, when center fielder Yeonis Cespedes was struck on the left hand by a pitch from Philadelphia reliever Justin DeFratus.

Cespedes immediately left the game, but X-rays proved negative. He was diagnosed with bruises of the left middle and ring fingers.

“That’s always scary,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “Very relieved he’s OK.”

As was Cespedes.

“I felt pain when I first got hit,” he said through a Mets spokesman. “I wasn’t that worried. I was relieved when X-rays came back negative.”

DeFratus said a sinker on the inner half got away from him.

“I hope he’s OK,” he said. “We don’t want to be doing them any favors, but that’s not the way I want to do it. I feel bad about it.”

Cespedes has ignited the Mets attack since he was acquired on July 31 in a trade from Detroit, hitting .287 with 17 homers and 44 RBIs in 54 games. His impact has been such that his name has even been mentioned in MVP conversation.

RECORD: 89-69

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (LHP Sean Gilmartin 3-1, 2.58 ERA) at Philliess (RHP Jerad Eickhoff 2-3, 3.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Sean Gilmartin will make his first major league start Thursday against Philadelphia in place of Steven Matz, who has a sore back. Gilmartin is 1-0 with a 1.08 ERA in seven appearances against the Phillies this season.

--RHP Logan Verrett took a no-decision Wednesday against the Phillies, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on four hits, while striking out five and walking four. Verrett was staked to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first, but surrendered a two-run double to Darin Ruf in the third and then couldn’t escape the fifth, after hitting Odubel Herrera with a pitch and walking Aaron Altherr with one out.

--RHP Hansel Robles was ejected in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s 7-5 loss to the Phillies after throwing a fastball near the head of Philadelphia catcher Cameron Rupp. Robles later said through an interpreter that a fastball got away from him. “You can’t miss that bad up around the head,” said manager Terry Collins, who was also ejected. “I certainly understand (the Phillies’ frustration).” The Phillies had been angered when Robles quick-pitched Darin Ruf in a game in late August, and Rupp believes Robles did it again. “That was the second time,” Rupp said. “This one was a little more dangerous.” The benches emptied, though no punches were thrown.

--2B Daniel Murphy hit a three-run homer in a five-run first inning Wednesday against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to 11 games, which equals a career high. The Mets, blanked by seven Philadelphia relievers over the last 8 1/3 innings, were unable to come away with a victory. “It feels like when you get off to a 5-0 (lead), you should win,” third baseman David Wright said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You can’t miss that bad up around the head. I certainly understand (the Phillies’ frustration).” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, on a bench clearing incident on Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Yoenis Cespedes (left hand) left the game Sept. 30. X-rays were negative and Cespedes was diagnosed with contusions of the left middle and ring fingers.

--SS Wilmer Flores (lower back stiffness) left the game Sept. 30.

--LHP Steven Matz (sore back) was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 29 and again Sept. 30.

--INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) left the Sept. 20 game. X-rays and an MRI were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 21-22. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 23, then sat out Sept. 24 although he was cleared for full action. He pinch-hit again Sept. 25 but couldn’t complete his at-bat when chest soreness recurred. He didn’t play Sept. 26-30, and he is day-to-day.

--LHP Dario Alvarez (sore groin) was hurt Sept. 15, and he won’t pitch again during the regular season. He traveled to the Mets’ spring training facility Sept. 18 to begin rehabbing.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10. He hopes to be available in the postseason.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

