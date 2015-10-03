New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Unfortunately for the New York Mets, the back end of their rotation for the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers grew murkier Friday. Rookie left-hander Steven Matz, who was expected to serve as New York’s fourth starter, visited doctors due to the back spasms that forced him to be scratched from a scheduled start Thursday.

The Mets initially believed Matz’s problems stemmed from an awkward sleeping position and that he could pitch this weekend. But he was not listed among the weekend’s probable pitchers on Friday’s game notes, and manager Terry Collins said it was unlikely he would pitch against the Nationals.

“I think the concern level has certainly gone up,” Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said. “It hasn’t seemed to get better. I probably downplayed it a little too much at the outset, based on hope rather than information.”

Neither Collins nor Alderson ruled out the possibility Matz could pitch in an Instructional League game at the Mets’ spring training complex next week and remain in line to start Game Four, which is scheduled for Oct. 13. But Matz would be taking the mound 18 days after his most recent big league start.

If Matz (4-0, 2.27 ERA in six starts) can’t pitch, the Game Four nod would likely go to 42-year-old Bartolo Colon, who has 14 wins and leads the Mets with 31 starts and 193 2/3 innings but also sports a 4.17 ERA. Colon is also the only Mets pitcher to have appeared in a postseason game.

Alderson said the uncertainty regarding Matz hasn’t diminished the anticipation of what lies ahead for the Mets, who snapped a nine-year playoff drought despite losing third baseman David Wright, catcher Travis d‘Arnaud, second baseman Daniel Murphy, first baseman Lucas Duda and left fielder Michael Cuddyer to the disabled list. New York also spent most of September embroiled in controversy over the innings pitched by Harvey, who is in his first season back from Tommy John surgery.

“One of the things that happened over the course of this season is we’ve dealt with uncertainty,” Alderson said. “We’ve dealt with unexpected turns. We’ve lost players. And one of the things that I appreciate about this team is that has not deterred us. Doesn’t mean we’re guaranteed anything, or that we won’t be deterred in the future. But we’re going to do the best with what we have and we’re excited about the opportunity.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-70

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 11-8, 3.93 ERA) at Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 9-7, 3.34 ERA); Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 13-12, 2.91 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 13-7, 2.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Noah Syndergaard had his start rained out Friday but will take the mound for the Mets in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Washington Nationals. Syndergaard beat Cincinnati his last time out, going 7 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on five hits while striking out 11. He didn’t walk a batter. He is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts against Washington this season.

--RHP Matt Harvey will make his final tune-up before the National League Division Series on Saturday, when he starts the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Harvey earned the win in his previous start Sept. 26, when he allowed two runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out six over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets clinched the National League East with a 10-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. It was the longest start for Harvey since Aug. 11. Harvey, who has thrown 183 1/3 innings in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, is expected to start Game Three of the NLDS on Oct, 12 and is not expected to be on an innings limit in the playoffs. Harvey is 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA in nine career starts against the Nationals. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Nationals on Sept 8, when he gave up seven runs over 5 1/3 innings before the Mets stormed back for a stunning 8-7 win at Nationals Park.

--LHP Steven Matz (back) visited with team doctors Friday as it became increasingly unlikely he would make the Mets’ roster for the National League Division Series. Matz, who was expected to serve as the Mets’ fourth starter in the postseason, was scratched from starts on Wednesday and Thursday due to what the Mets believed was stiffness caused by an awkward sleeping position. The Mets hoped he would pitch this weekend against the Nationals, which would put him in line to start Game Four of the NLDS on Oct. 13. But he was not listed among the weekend’s starters in Friday’s game notes and manager Terry Collins said he did not expect Matz to pitch again during the regular season. Both Collins and general manager Sandy Alderson said it was possible Matz could pitch in an Instructional League game next week at the Mets’ spring training complex and remain in line to start in the NLDS. But that would have Matz pitching in a playoff game 18 days after his most recent regular season appearance. If Matz cannot join the rotation, RHP Bartolo Colon is expected to take his place. Matz is 4-0 with a 2.27 ERA in six starts this season.

--RHP Hansel Robles appealed the three-game suspension he received Thursday, one day after he was ejected for throwing a fastball near the head of Philadelphia Phillies C Cameron Rupp. The appeal will not impact Robles’ availability for the playoffs. If all or part of the suspension is upheld, he’ll serve it at the start of next season. Robles is 4-3 with a 3.57 ERA in 56 games this season.

--INF Juan Uribe (chest) has yet to see much improvement and looks to be a long shot to make the Mets’ roster for the National League Division Series. Uribe was injured diving for a ground ball on Sept. 20 and aggravated the ailment while swinging on Sept. 25, when he made just his second plate appearance since getting hurt. He is believed to have torn some cartilage in his chest. Uribe is batting .219 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 44 games since he was acquired from the Atlanta Braves on July 24 and .253 with 14 homers and 43 RBIs in 119 games between the Mets, Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We talked about the importance of coming here and winning games and then we didn’t win any. We can’t worry about today. It’s over. Focus on tomorrow.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, after a loss in Philadelphia on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Yoenis Cespedes (left middle and ring finger contusions) left the Sept. 30 game and did not play Oct. 1. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--SS Wilmer Flores (lower back stiffness) left the Sept. 30 game and did not play Oct. 1. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Steven Matz (sore back) was scratched from his scheduled starts Sept. 29 and Sept. 30. He visited with team doctors Oct. 2 as it became increasingly unlikely he would make the Mets’ roster for the National League Division Series.

--INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) left the Sept. 20 game. X-rays and an MRI were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 21-22. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 23, then sat out Sept. 24 although he was cleared for full action. He pinch-hit again Sept. 25 but couldn’t complete his at-bat when chest soreness recurred. He didn’t play Sept. 26-Oct. 1 and has yet to see much improvement. It looks to be a long shot of Uribe making the Mets’ roster for the National League Division Series.

--LHP Dario Alvarez (sore groin) was hurt Sept. 15, and he won’t pitch again during the regular season. He traveled to the Mets’ spring training facility Sept. 18 to begin rehabbing.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10. He hopes to be available in the postseason.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

RHP Noah Syndergaard

RHP Logan Verrett

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Bobby Parnell

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Tim Stauffer

LHP Steven Matz

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

INF Lucas Duda

INF Dilson Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis