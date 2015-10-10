New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- On the surface, Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard is making his first playoff start in the wrong place -- on the road.

The 23-year-old was 2-5 with a 4.23 ERA in 12 starts on the road with a 1.33 WHIP considerably higher than his 0.82 mark in 12 starts at Citi Field.

But those road numbers are somewhat misleading, weighted as they are by two rough outings in San Diego and Tampa during the first half of the season. Syndergaard actually allowed two earned runs or less in seven of his 12 road starts including both of his September starts away from Citi Field.

”To me, it’s just all about getting comfortable out there on the mound on the road,“ said Syndergaard, who will face the LA Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. ”I feel like in the last couple starts I had on the road I had a lot of success, a lot of comfort.

“The big thing for me was being able to execute my pitches and become more of a pitcher, not a thrower. And I feel like that’s going to play a huge role (in Game 2).”

Developing a two-seam fastball that allows him to get more ground balls -- and rely less on overpowering hitters for strikeouts -- has been a big part of that, according to Mets manager Terry Collins.

“One of the things you try to do at this level is to get easy outs, try to get outs early in the count” Collins said. “The two-seamer has allowed him to do that. Now he has a lot more confidence to pitch to contact early in the count where he doesn’t have to worry about trying to strike somebody out. I think it’s been a big help to him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-72, first place in National League East

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Mets 1, Dodgers 0

NEXT: NLDS, Game 2, Saturday -- Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 9-7, 3.24 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 19-3, 1.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom struck out 13 and threw five-hit ball with a walk (intentional) in seven innings to lead the Mets past the Dodgers on Friday night in Game 1 of their National League Division Series. DeGrom’s 13 strikeouts tied Tom Seaver’s franchise mark for a postseason performance, which the Hall of Famer set in Game 1 of the 1973 National League Championship Series against the Cincinnati Reds. “I think just mixing it up on them,” said DeGrom, who retired the final 11 batters he faced, on why he was so successful against the Dodgers. “My change-up was good tonight, and I threw a few strikeouts to lefties, but also was locating my fastball pretty good, too. So I think just trying to keep them off balance and get ahead.” DeGrom and Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, who struck out 11, became the first two opposing pitchers to strike out at least 10 hitters apiece in a playoff game. It tied for second all-time in strikeouts in a postseason game, knotting the 24 fanned by Florida Marlins right-hander Livan Hernandez (15) and Atlanta Braves ace Greg Maddux (nine) in the NLDS in 1997. The pair fell one strike out shy of the record 25 combined by Kevin Brown (16) of the San Diego Padres and Randy Johnson (nine) of the Houston Astros in the 1998 NLDS. “I think just mixing it up on them,” said DeGrom, who retired the final 11 batters he faced, on why he was so successful against the Dodgers. “My change-up was good tonight, and I threw a few strikeouts to lefties, but also was locating my fastball pretty good, too. So I think just trying to keep them off balance and get ahead.”

--INF Daniel Murphy homered off LHP Clayton Kershaw to give the Mets an early lead. Murphy drilled a 2-0 fastball by LHP Clayton Kershaw fastball into the visitor’s bullpen in right for a solo blast to open the fourth inning. “My first at-bat, he chewed me up and spit me out,” said Murphy, who carries a .317 career batting average against the Dodgers with 14 home runs and 17 RBIs. “The next at-bat I was able to get my foot down a little earlier. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, and I felt really fortunate to put a good swing on the ball he threw me.”

--3B David Wright had a two-run single off RHP Pedro Baez, which turned out to be the difference in the eighth inning. Wright has eight RBIs in 10 postseason games. “I was able to put a good swing on it,” Wright said. “When a guy is throwing that hard, you allow him to provide the power and you just try to go nice and easy, and just make sure you just get to it and beat him to the spot.”

--OF Curtis Granderson had a solid outing offensively, going 2-for-3 with a walk. Granderson has reached base safely in 14 of 18 NLDS contests. He is batting .286 in division series games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think just mixing it up on them. My change-up was good tonight, and I threw a few strikeouts to lefties, but also was locating my fastball pretty good, too. So I think just trying to keep them off balance and get ahead.” -- RHP Jacob deGrom, who struck out 13 and threw five-hit ball with a walk (intentional) in seven innings to lead the Mets past the Dodgers on Friday night in Game 1 of their National League Division Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Wilmer Flores (lower back stiffness) left the Sept. 30 game, and he did not play Oct. 1-4. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Steven Matz (sore back) was scratched from his scheduled starts Sept. 29 and Sept. 30. He visited with team doctors Oct. 2. He pitched a simulated-game setting at the Mets training complex in Florida on Oct. 8. He fared well enough to be included on the NLDS roster and could start Game 4.

--INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) left the Sept. 20 game. X-rays and an MRI were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 21-22. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 23, then sat out Sept. 24 although he was cleared for full action. He pinch-hit again Sept. 25 but couldn’t complete his at-bat when chest soreness recurred. He didn’t play Sept. 26-Oct. 4, and he was left off the Mets’ NL Division Series roster.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10. He hopes to be available if the Mets advance deep into the postseason.

--LHP Dario Alvarez (sore groin) was hurt Sept. 15, and he missed the rest of the regular season. He traveled to the Mets’ spring training facility Sept. 18 to begin rehabbing, but he won’t return in the postseason.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Noah Syndergaard

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bartolo Colon

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Erik Goeddel

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Wilmer Flores

INF/OF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Cuddyer

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Conforto

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis