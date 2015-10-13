New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- New York Mets left-hander Steven Matz has made 236 fewer major league starts, won 110 fewer games as a big-leaguer and earned three fewer Cy Young Awards than his mound counterpart Tuesday night.

However, the Mets are confident their young southpaw is up to the task of matching up against Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw in a potential clinching game of the National League Division Series.

Matz will make his seventh big league start Tuesday, when the Mets try to close out the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS at Citi Field. The Mets beat the Dodgers 13-7 in Game 3 on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

“I watched him in spring training this year, and from the first bullpen that I saw him throw, I knew he was going to be really good,” Mets left-hander Jonathon Niese said Monday afternoon. “His stuff is electric.”

That stuff -- including a mid-90s fastball -- has thus far translated to the bigs. Matz’s regular season was interrupted by a torn left lat and ended early due to a back injury, but he went 4-0 with a 2.27 ERA while striking out 34 batters over 35 2/3 innings.

Matz’s transition was especially impressive to Niese, who began his major league career in 2008 by going 1-1 with a 7.07 ERA in three starts, during which he pitched just 14 innings.

“Coming up into the big leagues, being a rookie starting and having the success he has, it’s not easy,” Niese said. “I remember in 2008 when I came up, it didn’t go well for me. For him to have the success he’s having, being able to stay composed the way he has, it’s pretty impressive.”

That composure was on display Monday when Matz spoke. He said he didn’t feel any more pressure heading not only into a playoff start but his first start against a major league team since Sept. 24.

The back injury forced Matz to be scratched twice in the final week of the regular season. He was cleared for the NLDS start after throwing five innings in an extended spring training league game last Thursday.

“I mean, I get butterflies before every start,” Matz said. “You want to go out there and do well. But at this point, I‘m taking the emotions out of it, treating it like any other game. You prepare for this point, so that’s what I‘m going to do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-72, first place in National League East

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Mets 2, Dodgers 1

NEXT: NLDS, Game 4, Tuesday -- Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 16-7, 2.13 ERA regular season; 0-1, 4.05 ERA postseason) at Mets (LHP Steven Matz, 4-0, 2.27 ERA regular season; postseason debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Steven Matz will make his first postseason start Tuesday, when he takes the mound for the Mets in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Dodgers at Citi Field. It will be the first big league game for Matz since Sept. 24, when he allowed three runs over 5 2/3 innings against the Reds. He was scratched from his final two scheduled regular-season starts due to a sore back but threw five innings in an instructional league game last Thursday. Matz won his lone regular-season start against the Dodgers on July 5, when he allowed two hits over six shutout innings in the Mets’ 8-0 victory at Dodger Stadium.

--SS Matt Reynolds was officially added to the Mets’ NL Division Series roster Monday, hours before the Mets beat the Dodgers 13-7 in Game 3. He takes the spot of SS Ruben Tejada, who is out for the remainder of the postseason after sustaining a broken right fibula when he absorbed the hard slide of Dodgers 2B Chase Utley during Game 2 on Saturday night, Reynolds, 24, has never appeared in a major league game. If he plays in the postseason, he will be the second player to make his big league debut in a playoff game. Oakland A’s INF Mark Kiger did it in 2006. Reynolds, who was with the Mets’ “taxi squad” in Florida staying sharp in case he was needed for the postseason, batted .267 with six homers, 65 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 115 games this season for Triple-A Las Vegas.

--SS Ruben Tejada was officially taken off the Mets’ NL Division Series roster Monday, two days after he broke his right fibula when he was toppled by Dodgers 2B Chase Utley during a hard slide at second base in Game 2. Tejada is expected to spend six to eight weeks in a cast but will not need surgery. He garnered the biggest ovation during introductions prior to Game 3 on Monday, when he was the last Mets non-starter to exit the dugout. Tejada, using a cane, limped to the baseline along first base, doffed his cap and tapped his heart. Tejada batted .261 with three homers and 28 RBIs in 116 games during the regular season and was 0-for-5 in the NLDS.

--RHP Tim Stauffer was designated for assignment by the Mets on Monday in order to make room for SS Matt Reynolds, who had to be put on the 40-man roster before he could be added to the NLDS roster in place of injured SS Ruben Tejada. Stauffer finished the regular season with the Mets, for whom he posted a 7.94 ERA in five appearances. He began 2015 with the Minnesota Twins, who released him on June 17. He signed with the Mets on Aug. 1 and went 4-1 with a 2.48 ERA in eight starts for Triple-A Las Vegas.

--RF Curtis Granderson tied a franchise record Monday, when he collected five RBIs in the Mets’ 13-7 win over the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NL Division Series. He laced a three-run double to give the Mets the lead for good in the second inning before adding a two-run double in the seventh. Granderson is the fourth player in franchise history to finish with five RBIs in a game. Carlos Delgado (Game 4 of the 2006 NLCS), Edgardo Alfonzo (Game 1 of the 1999 NLDS) and Rusty Staub (Game 4 of the 1973 World Series) previously achieved the feat.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud snapped out of a slump in a big way Monday, when he went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs in the Mets’ 13-7 win over the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS. D‘Arnaud entered Monday with just seven hits in his previous 56 at-bats, but he delivered an RBI single in the second and hit a two-run homer in the third. He also singled in the seventh. The three-hit game was the first for d‘Arnaud since Sept. 12.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We came into this knowing we were going to see him twice. That’s a tall order for anybody, any team. But it is what it is, so if we can get our guys home so they can get some decent sleep, they’ll come ready for (Tuesday).” -- Manager Terry Collins, on the Mets’ Game 4 opponent, Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Steven Matz (sore back) was scratched from his scheduled starts Sept. 29 and Sept. 30. He visited with team doctors Oct. 2. He pitched a simulated-game setting at the Mets training complex in Florida on Oct. 8. He fared well enough to be included on the NLDS roster, and he will start Game 4.

--SS Ruben Tejada (fractured right fibula) left the Oct. 10 game, and he was taken off the Mets’ active roster Oct. 11. He is out for the rest of the postseason.

--INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) left the Sept. 20 game. X-rays and an MRI were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 21-22. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 23, then sat out Sept. 24 although he was cleared for full action. He pinch-hit again Sept. 25 but couldn’t complete his at-bat when chest soreness recurred. He didn’t play Sept. 26-Oct. 4, and he was left off the Mets’ NL Division Series roster.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10. He hopes to be available if the Mets advance deep into the postseason.

--LHP Dario Alvarez (sore groin) was hurt Sept. 15, and he missed the rest of the regular season. He traveled to the Mets’ spring training facility Sept. 18 to begin rehabbing, but he won’t return in the postseason.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Noah Syndergaard

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bartolo Colon

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Erik Goeddel

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Wilmer Flores

INF/OF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Cuddyer

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Conforto

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis