New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Two teams ahead of their time will meet in the National League Championship Series with a chance to reach the World Series sooner than anyone would have expected.

The Chicago Cubs’ resurrection under first-year manager Joe Maddon was paralleled in many ways by the New York Mets’ unexpected run to the NLCS led by a core of hard-throwing young pitchers.

Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard, in particular, went head to head with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ two Cy Young Award candidates, Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke, and came out on top.

”We got here because we have very, very good pitching,“ Mets manager Terry Collins said after New York beat Los Angeles 3-2 Thursday in the decisive Game 5 of the NL Division Series. ”In the middle of the summer when we weren’t scoring any runs, we were still in games. We’d still win close games because our pitching kept us in it. Our starters, our bullpen -- they’re young, yeah, they’re inexperienced. But they’ve got quality stuff, and that still pays off.

“That’s why we’ve said all along -- no matter what the outcome of the season is, the light at the end of the tunnel is here, and this is going to be a bright future for this organization.”

Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy had a three-hit game in Game 5, including a home run off Greinke. He also homered off Kershaw in both Game 1 and Game 4.

Only one player all regular season managed to hit a home run off both Greinke and Kershaw (Los Angeles Angels outfielder Kole Calhoun). Even so, Murphy credited his team’s pitchers for giving the Mets a chance to win.

“What it says is how good our pitching staff is,” Murphy said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-72, first place in National League East; won NL Division Series 3-2 over Los Angeles Dodgers

NEXT: National League Championship Series, Game 1, Saturday -- Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 11-12, 3.34 ERA regular season; 0-1, 3.68 ERA postseason) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 13-8, 2.71 ERA regular season; 1-0, 3.60 ERA postseason)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom (2-0) struggled early but regrouped and finished strong to win Game 5 of the NL Division Series against the Dodgers. DeGrom allowed two runs, both scoring in the first inning, on six hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in six innings. Mets manager Terry Collins said he had his hook out at least four times for deGrom. “He made better pitches,” Collins said. “He used his changeup a lot better, better located, located his fastball better. I thought in the middle of the game he started to pitch inside a little bit better, which speeds the bats up, so the off-speed stuff is a little more effective.”

--2B Daniel Murphy produced some timely hitting throughout the NL Division Series, including the go-ahead home run in the Mets’ decisive victory in Game 5. Murphy’s sixth-inning home run to right, off Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke, was his third of the series and boosted New York into the NL Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs. Murphy went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs in Game 5 and was 7-for-21 with five RBIs in the series. In the fourth inning, Murphy opened with a single and advanced to second on a walk to 1B Lucas Duda. Murphy continued running past second and stole third on the walk, as the Dodgers left third base uncovered. He subsequently scored on a sacrifice fly. “That was all Daniel Murphy,” a champagne-soaked Terry Collins, the club’s manager, beamed after the game.

--RF Curtis Granderson was 1-for-4 with a run in Game 5 against the Dodgers. Granderson has reached base safely in 19 off his 22 career division series games, posting a .294 average in those contests. He hit .389 in this year’s NLDS.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard made his first relief appearance, replacing RHP Jacob deGrom in the seventh inning of Game 5 on Thursday. Syndergaard struck out two and walked a batter in a scoreless inning. He was pitching on the standard four days of rest.

--RHP Jeurys Familia came on in the eighth for his first six-out save. Familia retired all six batters he faced for his second save of the NL Division Series. “We’ve got, in my opinion, if he’s not the best closer in the National League, he’s one of the best in baseball,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “You’ve got to go to him.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’d never think that you’re going to be able to take advantage of Clayton or Zack. But as good as they are, you’re hoping to scratch out maybe one base hit or do something positive. To be able to have three good at-bats off someone that good, I was surprised but it was a lot of fun.” -- 2B Daniel Murphy, who had three hits, including a homer, off Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke in Game 5 of the NL Division Series after homering twice off Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw earlier in the series. Murphy powered the Mets to a 3-2 win in Game 5, giving New York a berth in the NL Championship Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Ruben Tejada (fractured right fibula) left the Oct. 10 game, and he was taken off the Mets’ active roster Oct. 11. He is out for the rest of the postseason.

--INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) left the Sept. 20 game. X-rays and an MRI were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 21-22. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 23, then sat out Sept. 24 although he was cleared for full action. He pinch-hit again Sept. 25 but couldn’t complete his at-bat when chest soreness recurred. He didn’t play Sept. 26-Oct. 4, and he was left off the Mets’ NL Division Series roster. He had not resumed baseball activities as of Oct. 13.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10.

--LHP Dario Alvarez (sore groin) was hurt Sept. 15, and he missed the rest of the regular season. He traveled to the Mets’ spring training facility Sept. 18 to begin rehabbing, but he won’t return in the postseason.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Noah Syndergaard

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bartolo Colon

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Erik Goeddel

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Wilmer Flores

INF/OF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Cuddyer

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Conforto

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis