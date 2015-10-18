New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Noah Syndergaard is a man of few words. So it didn’t take long for the New York Mets rookie right-handed pitcher to let manager Terry Collins know he was ready to pitch Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday night.

“He just called me into his office and asked how I was feeling after my relief appearance, and my body and my arm have never felt better,” Syndergaard said during a press conference on Saturday afternoon before the Mets’ 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1. “So that’s what I told him and I‘m ready to go.”

Collins was glad to hear the succinct response after Syndergaard warmed up several times before throwing 17 pitches in an inning of hitless relief in the decisive Game 5 of the NL Division Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

”I had (bullpen coach) Ricky (Bones) in earlier this morning, talking about the warm-up sessions the other day,“ Collins said. ”And, actually, the entire game, he only threw about 80 pitches from the times he warmed up. The first couple times he only threw 16, 18 pitches before the inning was over.

“He said, ‘I feel great. I‘m not stiff. I‘m not sore.’ And I said, ‘Well, you’ve got tomorrow.'”

With Syndergaard starting Game 2, the Mets’ rotation is set for at least the first four games of the NLCS. Ace right-hander Jacob deGrom will start Game 3 in Chicago on Tuesday and rookie left-hander Steven Matz will start Game 4 on Wednesday.

Matz, who made his seventh career start in Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday, would have been the choice Sunday if Syndergaard couldn’t go, but even before the Mets had a chance to go up 2-0 in the series, Collins acknowledged he’d rather have the more experienced Syndergaard going against Cubs ace right-hander Jake Arrieta in Game 2.

Syndergaard made 24 starts during the regular season and also his major league debut against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 12.

“No disrespect to Steven, but he just hasn’t pitched a lot,” Collins said. “We like the matchups.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-72, first place in National League East; won NL Division Series 3-2 over Los Angeles Dodgers

NEXT: National League Championship Series, Game 1, Saturday -- Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 11-12, 3.34 ERA regular season; 0-1, 3.68 ERA postseason) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 13-8, 2.71 ERA regular season; 1-0, 3.60 ERA postseason)

PLAYER NOTES:

NEXT: NLCS, Game 2, Sunday - Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 22-6, 1.77 ERA regular season; 2-0, 2.45 ERA postseason) at Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 9-7, 3.23 ERA regular season; 0-1, 3.68 ERA postseason)

--RHP Noah Syndergaard will try to give the Mets a 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series on Sunday night when he takes the mound in Game 2 against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. Syndergaard wasn’t officially named Sunday’s starter until Saturday so that manager Terry Collins could confirm he felt fine after warming up numerous times before throwing an inning of relief in the Mets’ NL Division Series-clinching win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. Syndergaard struck out two in his first relief appearance as a major leaguer and his first relief appearance at any level since he was at Class A in 2012. This will be the second postseason start for Syndergaard, who took the loss in Game 2 of the NLDS on Oct. 10 after allowing three runs in 6 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 5-2 loss. Syndergaard’s lone start against the Cubs came in his major league debut on May 12, when he took the loss after allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings as the Mets fell 6-1 at Wrigley Field.

--LHP Sean Gilmartin was added to the Mets’ NLCS roster on Saturday. Gilmartin, who takes the place of RHP Erik Goeddel, spent the entire season with the Mets after being selected in the Rule 5 draft last December and went 3-2 with a 2.67 ERA in 50 games. While he is not a traditional left-handed specialist -- lefties actually hit .260 against him and righties only bat .216 -- Gilmartin does give manager Terry Collins another southpaw to go along with LHP Jonathon Niese in the bullpen. Gilmartin last pitched for the Mets on Oct. 1.

--RHP Erik Goeddel will have to wait to try and reduce his postseason ERA of infinity. Goeddel was dropped from the Mets’ NLCS roster on Saturday in favor of LHP Sean Gilmartin. In his lone appearance in the NL Division Series, Goeddel allowed three runs and four hits while failing to get an out in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 13-7 win in Game 3 over the Dodgers on Monday. Goeddel went 1-1 with a 2.43 ERA in 35 games during the regular season.

--RHP Tim Stauffer elected to become a free agent Saturday. He was designated for assignment by the Mets on Monday when SS Matt Reynolds was placed on the 40-man roster so that he could be added to the NLDS roster in place of injured SS Ruben Tejada. Stauffer posted a 7.94 ERA in five regular-season appearances with the Mets. He began 2015 with the Minnesota Twins, who released him on June 17. He signed with the Mets on Aug. 1 and went 4-1 with a 2.48 ERA in eight starts for Triple-A Las Vegas.

--2B Daniel Murphy continued his torrid hitting Saturday when his first-inning solo homer gave the Mets an early lead in their 4-2 win over the Cubs in Game 1 of the NLCS. Murphy has now homered in three straight games, something he has never achieved during the regular season. He is the second Mets player to ever hit homers in three straight playoff games. Donn Clendenon homered in three straight games during the 1969 World Series. Overall this postseason, Murphy has four homers, which ties him with Rusty Staub (1973), Mike Piazza (2000) and Carlos Delgado (2006) for the most home runs by a Mets player during one postseason. Murphy is hitting .320 in 25 at-bats during the playoffs.

--RHP Matt Harvey produced a dominant effort Saturday night when he retired the first 12 batters he faced and picked up the win in Game 1 of the NLCS after allowing two runs, four hits and two walks while striking out nine in 7 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 4-2 victory over the Cubs. Harvey, whose workload has been the subject of much debate and scrutiny in his first season after Tommy John surgery, threw more than seven innings for the first time since Aug. 11 and only the sixth time in 31 starts between the regular season and playoffs. It was also Harvey’s first start on four days rest since Sept. 2. He has won both of his postseason starts, during which he has a 2.84 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE:

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Ruben Tejada (fractured right fibula) left the Oct. 10 game, and he was taken off the Mets’ active roster Oct. 11. He is out for the rest of the postseason.

--INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) left the Sept. 20 game. X-rays and an MRI were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 21-22. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 23, then sat out Sept. 24 although he was cleared for full action. He pinch-hit again Sept. 25 but couldn’t complete his at-bat when chest soreness recurred. He didn’t play Sept. 26-Oct. 4, and he was left off the Mets’ NL Division Series roster. He had not resumed baseball activities as of Oct. 13.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10.

--LHP Dario Alvarez (sore groin) was hurt Sept. 15, and he missed the rest of the regular season. He traveled to the Mets’ spring training facility Sept. 18 to begin rehabbing, but he won’t return in the postseason.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Noah Syndergaard

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bartolo Colon

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Erik Goeddel

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Wilmer Flores

INF/OF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Cuddyer

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Conforto

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis