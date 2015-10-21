New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- In the eighth start of his major league career, Steven Matz will attempt to pitch the New York Mets into the World Series on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old left-hander takes the mound with seven days of rest as the Mets aim to complete a four-game National League Championship Series sweep of the Chicago Cubs.

“We’ve got to come out tomorrow and Steve Matz has got to give us a game,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “Our bullpen is pretty rested, and if Steven can get us five or six (innings), we’ve got a lot of answers in the bullpen for any matchups we need.”

Matz took a 3-1 loss last week in Game 4 of the NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three runs in five innings.

A Long Island native who went 4-0 in six regular-season starts this year, Matz spent seven weeks on the disabled list due to a torn left lat muscle before being activated by the Mets on Sept. 2. However, he struggled with back soreness in late September and was scratched from his final two scheduled regular-season starts.

The occasionally erratic schedule since returning hasn’t bothered him.

“No, I still feel set to go,” Matz said Tuesday. “We’ve been doing this before. We’ve been on a six-man (rotation), been on a five-man, we’ve had days off. ... (I) feel ready to go.”

Matz has never faced the Cubs, but he expects to be a quick learner.

“I don’t really have a history with them,” he said before Game 3. “They look like a tough lineup. They’re a bunch of young, fiery guys. Matt (Harvey) and Noah (Syndergaard) have done a great job the first two games, so I‘m just going to watch Jacob (deGrom on Tuesday), see how he attacks them and try to just build off those guys.”

Matz at least got a chance for an up-close look at Wrigley Field.

Upon arrival in Chicago on Monday, he and his teammates walked around the park and even climbed atop the manually operated center field scoreboard.

“We got up to the scoreboard, checked out all the scenery and stuff,” he said. “It was pretty cool.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-72, first place in National League East; won NL Division Series 3-2 over Los Angeles Dodgers

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Mets 3, Cubs 0

NEXT: NLCS, Game 4, Wednesday -- Mets (LHP Steven Matz, 4-0, 2.27 ERA regular season; 0-1, 5.40 ERA postseason) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 10-7, 3.74 ERA regular season; 0-0, 6.00 ERA postseason)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom improved to 3-0 through three starts this postseason, firing seven innings of two-run ball against the Cubs in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series. He is the second starter in Mets franchise history to win three consecutive postseason starts, joining Jerry Koosman (1969, 1973). DeGrom also is the first pitcher in Mets history and the 20th pitcher in major league history to win each of his first three postseason starts and the first since Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha did so during the 2013 playoffs. With seven strikeouts Tuesday, deGrom has 27 strikeouts this postseason, the third most in franchise history for a single postseason.

--RHP Jeurys Familia threw a perfect ninth inning to record his fifth save of the postseason, extending his franchise postseason saves record. He has a save in four consecutive games dating back to Game 5 of the NL Division Series. Familia has allowed just two hits and one walk in 8 2/3 scoreless innings this postseason.

--2B Daniel Murphy homered for the fifth straight postseason game, tying the all-time record set by Houston’s Carlos Beltran in 2004. His sixth long ball of the postseason gave the Mets a 2-1 lead in the third inning Tuesday off Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series. He broke the Mets’ all-time postseason homer record, surpassing the previous mark held by Mike Piazza (five). In eight playoff games this year, Murphy is hitting .364 (12-for-33) with nine RBIs.

--CF Yoenis Cespedes went 3-for-5 with two RBIs on Tuesday in the Mets’ Game 3 win. Cespedes has two home runs and seven RBIs in eight games this postseason and is hitting .273 (9-for-33). He is 4-for-13 (.308) in the NL Championship Series.

--LHP Steven Matz (4-0, 2.27 ERA regular season; 0-1, 5.40 ERA postseason) takes the mound Tuesday with seven days of rest as the Mets hope to complete a four-game NL Championship Series sweep of the Cubs. Wednesday’s start will be the eighth of Matz’s big league career. He took a 3-1 loss last week in Game 4 of the NL Division Series against the Dodgers, allowing three runs in five innings.

--RHP Matt Harvey had an injury-protection insurance policy taken out by agent Scott Boras to reclaim a potential loss in earnings that would result from re-injury. Boras had a public beef with the Mets about overextending Harvey in his first year back to the mound after Tommy John elbow surgery. Harvey is on pace to set the all-time record for innings pitched in his first season back to the mound after the ligament replacement operation if the Mets reach the World Series. The record of 215 innings was set by John Lackey. Boras made a similar move on behalf of RHP Max Scherzer, but the policy was not used.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You can’t look past tomorrow. You have to continue to put your foot on the gas and take advantage of the type of baseball that we’re playing and the type of pitching that we’re getting.” -- 3B David Wright, after the Mets took a 3-0 lead over the Cubs in the NL Championship Series with a 5-2 win Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) left the Sept. 20 game. X-rays and an MRI were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 21-22. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 23, then sat out Sept. 24. He pinch-hit again Sept. 25 but couldn’t complete his at-bat when chest soreness recurred. He didn’t play Sept. 26-Oct. 4, and he was left off the Mets’ NL Division Series and NL Championship Series rosters. He resumed baseball activities Oct. 18, fielding grounders.

--SS Ruben Tejada (fractured right fibula) left the Oct. 10 game, and he was taken off the Mets’ active roster Oct. 11. He is out for the rest of the postseason.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10.

--LHP Dario Alvarez (sore groin) was hurt Sept. 15, and he missed the rest of the regular season. He traveled to the Mets’ spring training facility Sept. 18 to begin rehabbing, but he won’t return in the postseason.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Noah Syndergaard

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bartolo Colon

LHP Jonathon Niese

LHP Sean Gilmartin

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Wilmer Flores

INF/OF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis