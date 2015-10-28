New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The New York Mets know the pressure is on heading into in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium.

Closer Jeurys Familia blew a ninth-inning lead Tuesday, and New York fell 5-4 in 14 innings to the Kansas city Royals in the World Series opener that started Tuesday night but did not end until well after midnight Wednesday.

The winner of Game 1 went on to win the Fall Classic 67.7 percent of the time, including 11 of the past 12 and 16 of the past 18.

”We’re frustrated,“ Mets manager Terry Collins said after the defeat. ”We didn’t have a lot of opportunities, but we had a few shots.

“But we got the lead (in the fifth inning) and we lost it. We came back and got the lead again.”

Then Familia, who saved 43 games during the regular season, gave up a home run to Alex Gordon in the ninth to send the game into extra innings. It was the first time the right-hander blew a save chance since July 30.

“We’ve got to put them away,” Collins said. “We’ve got to do a better job. Certainly (Wednesday) night in the same situation, he’ll be back out there.”

The Mets send Jacob deGrom to the mound in Game 2, looking to even the series.

“When you start on the road, you go in saying, ‘Look, we’ve got to come out of here 1-1,'” Collins said. “Now we’ve got a chance with Jake going (Wednesday). We’ve got to come out, give him big hits and give him something to work with.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-72, first place in National League East; won NL Division Series 3-2 over Los Angeles Dodgers; won NL Championship Series 4-0 over Chicago Cubs

WORLD SERIES: Royals 1, Mets 0

NEXT: World Series, Game 2, Wednesday -- Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 14-8, 2.54 ERA regular season; 3-0, 1.80 ERA in postseason) at Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, 11-13, 3.44 ERA regular season; 1-1, 7.88 ERA postseason)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Juan Lagares picked up two hits, one on a bunt, in Game 1 of the World Series. He became the 23rd player in World Series history to log a multi-hit game in which he did not start. The most recent one before Lagares was Daniel Descalso for the 2011Cardinals in Game 6. The only player other to do it in Game 1 of a World Series was Bullet Joe Bush for the 1923 Yankees.

--LHP Jonathon Niese, who started 29 games during the regular season, threw 21 pitches in two scoreless innings. The Mets lost 5-4 in 14 innings. “Unfortunately one team had to lose, and unfortunately it was us,” Niese said. “We just have to go out and get them tomorrow. There’s no panic for sure. It’s a tough loss, but we know we have the personnel to get the job done.”

--2B Daniel Murphy did not homer, ending his major-league-record streak of six consecutive postseason games with a home run, but he had two singles and scored a run. “We didn’t win a ballgame,” Murphy said. “I’d rather win four straight ballgames than to hit another home run. Hopefully as an offense, starting with myself, we can have some better at-bats tomorrow.”

--RHP Matt Harvey allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings. He failed to hold a 3-1 lead in his final inning, giving up two runs. “It was just disappointment in the sixth,” Harvey said.

--INF Juan Uribe was added to the Mets’ World Series roster after he missed the first two rounds of the postseason with a bruised chest. Uribe, who has played in two previous World Series, was added in favor of backup INF Matt Reynolds, who has no major league experience. Uribe batted .219 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 44 games in the regular season for the Mets, who acquired him from the Braves on July 24. He hit .253 with 14 homers and 53 RBIs in 119 games overall this season between the Mets, Braves and Dodgers.

--INF Matt Reynolds, who was on the Mets’ roster for the first two postseason series despite having no major league experience, was dropped from the World Series roster in favor of veteran INF Juan Uribe. He never got into a postseason game with New York. Reynolds batted .267 with six homers, 65 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 115 games this season for Triple-A Las Vegas.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One thing he doesn’t give up is home runs, so we were all shocked by it.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on RHP Jeurys Familia serving up a tying home run to Royals LF Alex Gordon in the ninth inning Tuesday. Kansas City went on to beat the Mets 5-4 in 14 innings in Game 1 of the World Series.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Yoenis Cespedes (sore left shoulder) left the Oct. 21 game. He received an injection after the game, and he was in the lineup for Game 1 of the World Series.

--INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) left the Sept. 20 game. X-rays and an MRI were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 21-22. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 23, then sat out Sept. 24. He pinch-hit again Sept. 25 but couldn’t complete his at-bat when chest soreness recurred. He didn’t play Sept. 26-Oct. 4, and he was left off the Mets’ NL Division Series and NL Championship Series rosters. He resumed baseball activities Oct. 18, fielding grounders, and he was activated for the World Series.

--SS Ruben Tejada (fractured right fibula) left the Oct. 10 game, and he was taken off the Mets’ active roster Oct. 11. He is out for the rest of the postseason.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10.

--LHP Dario Alvarez (sore groin) was hurt Sept. 15, and he missed the rest of the regular season and the postseason. He traveled to the Mets’ spring training facility Sept. 18 to begin rehabbing.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Noah Syndergaard

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bartolo Colon

LHP Jonathon Niese

LHP Sean Gilmartin

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B David Wright

INF/OF Kelly Johnson

INF Juan Uribe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis