New York Mets - TeamReport

NEW YORK -- All New York Mets rookie right-hander Noah Syndergaard did during Game 3 of the World Series Friday night was take the mound to the theme from the movie “Halloween,” scare the bejeezus out of the Kansas City Royals by throwing his first pitch over the head of shortstop Alcides Escobar and then survive a rough first couple innings to throw six sturdy innings and earn the win in a 9-3 victory that put the Mets back into the Series.

So what can Steven Matz do for an encore as he makes his World Series debut pitching for the team he grew up rooting for and performing an hour from home in front of what he described as “a huge amount of family members?”

The left-handed Matz, the Mets’ other rookie starter, will take the mound Saturday as the Mets try to even the Series at two games apiece. He’ll do so having slept in his own bed in East Setauket, which is located about 55 miles east of Citi Field.

“We’re on off hours, so there’s not much traffic,” Matz said Friday afternoon. “It’s not too terrible. It’s been pretty awesome to be able to do that.”

So, too, is pitching for the Mets in the playoffs. The start Saturday will be the third of the postseason for Matz, who made just six regular-season starts due to lat and back injuries.

“I always thought about (pitching for the Mets),” Matz said. “I didn’t know it was actually going to come to truth or whatever. It’s actually amazing. It’s (a) pretty big blessing being here, especially my first year being a part of this team.”

While it may be unfair to expect a Syndergaard-like performance out of Matz, the Mets are confident in his ability to provide a strong outing. The Mets started Matz in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Oct. 13 even though he had not pitched in the majors since Sept. 24 due to his back injury. He also pitched Game 4 of the NL Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs and has a 3.72 ERA in his two outings.

“(Syndergaard) came through exactly how we expected him to,” Mets manager Terry Collins said Friday night. “And we really believe Steven Matz will go out (tonight) and do the same job.”

RECORD: 90-72, first place in National League East; won NL Division Series 3-2 over Los Angeles Dodgers; won NL Championship Series 4-0 over Chicago Cubs

WORLD SERIES: Royals 2, Mets 1

NEXT: World Series, Game 4, Saturday -- Royals (RHP Chris Young, 11-6, 3.06 ERA; 1-0, 2.31 ERA postseason) at Mets (LHP Steven Matz, 4-0, 2.88 ERA regular season; 0-1, 3.72 ERA postseason)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Steven Matz will look to help the New York Mets even the World Series at two games apiece Saturday night, when he takes the mound against the Kansas City Royals in Game 4 at Citi Field. This will be the third postseason start for Matz, who has made just six regular-season starts in his career. He took the loss in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and didn’t factor into the decision in the Mets’ pennant-clinching 8-3 win over the Chicago Cubs in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series, when Matz allowed one run on four hits over 4 2/3 innings.

--3B David Wright had a World Series home debut to remember Friday, when he went 2-for-5 with four RBIs in the Mets’ 9-3 win over the Royals in Game 3. Wright hit a two-run homer in his first World Series at-bat at home in the first inning. In the sixth inning, Wright’s two-run single ended a four-run outburst by the Mets that put the game away. The four RBIs were one shy of the Mets’ World Series record, set by Rusty Staub in 1973. It was only the third multi-hit game of the postseason for Wright, who is hitting .196 with one homer and seven RBIs in 12 games.

--INF Juan Uribe made a memorable return to the Mets on Friday, when he laced an RBI pinch-hit single in the sixth inning of a 9-3 win over the Royals in Game 3. The at-bat was the first for Uribe since Sept. 25, when he aggravated a chest injury while swinging against the Cincinnati Reds. Uribe was left off the Mets’ National League Division Series and NL Championship Series rosters before being added to the World Series squad.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard earned the win in his World Series debut on Friday, when he allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings as the Mets beat the Royals, 9-3, in Game 3. Syndergaard absorbed most of his damage in the first two innings, when the Royals scored all their runs and collected six hits. He retired 12 in a row between the second and sixth before allowing the Royals to load the bases with two outs in the sixth via a single and two walks. But Syndergaard retired RF Alex Rios on a grounder to short to end the threat. He is 2-1 with a 3.15 ERA in four appearances (three starts) during the postseason. Syndergaard is in line to start Game 7 for the Mets, if the World Series goes that far.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My intent on that pitch was to make them uncomfortable. And I think I did just that. ... If they have a problem with me throwing inside, then they can meet me 60 feet, six inches away. I’ve got no problem with that.” -- RHP Noah Syndergaard, after sailing his first pitch of the first inning at the head of Royals SS Alcides Escobar, who is known for swinging at the first pitch, in the Game 3 win over the Royals Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Ruben Tejada (fractured right fibula) left the Oct. 10 game, and he was taken off the Mets’ active roster Oct. 11. He is out for the rest of the postseason.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10.

--LHP Dario Alvarez (sore groin) was hurt Sept. 15, and he missed the rest of the regular season and the postseason. He traveled to the Mets’ spring training facility Sept. 18 to begin rehabbing.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Harvey

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bartolo Colon

LHP Jonathon Niese

LHP Sean Gilmartin

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B David Wright

INF/OF Kelly Johnson

INF Juan Uribe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis