New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets have overcome dire situations multiple times this season. They’ll have to do it again to win the World Series.

The Mets blew an eighth-inning lead Saturday night, when the Kansas City Royals scored three times in the inning for a 5-3 win in Game 4 of the World Series at Citi Field.

The Royals now lead the World Series three games to one. Only seven of the previous 45 teams to fall behind 3-1 in the World Series have come back to win it all. The last 10 teams to fall behind 3-1 have all eventually lost the Series.

The last squad to pull off the comeback? The Royals in 1985.

“We’re in a tough situation,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “But we’re not dead yet.”

In order to begin chipping away at the Royals’ lead, the Mets will need to channel the resiliency they showed in getting to the World Series. New York was below .500 on June 24, got no-hit twice and ranked last in the National League in runs through July 24.

But a series of deadline deals rejuvenated the Mets, who won the National League East by six games over the Washington Nationals and went on the road to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the National League Division Series before sweeping the Chicago Cubs in the NL Championship Series.

“There’s only one way to respond,” Mets third baseman and captain David Wright said. “We got our backs up against the wall and we’ve got to get it done. Just looking back on this season, there was numerous times when we won three games in a row.”

Thirty-eight times to be exact. The Mets will need to make it 39 in order to win the World Series for the first time since 1986.

“We’ve proven that we can do that, be that team that wins three in a row,” Wright said. “And we’re going to need to do that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-72, first place in National League East; won NL Division Series 3-2 over Los Angeles Dodgers; won NL Championship Series 4-0 over Chicago Cubs

WORLD SERIES: Royals 3, Mets 1

NEXT: World Series, Game 5, Sunday -- Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 13-9, 3.55 ERA regular season, 1-2, 4.37 ERA postseason) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 13-8, 2.71 ERA regular season, 2-0, 3.38 ERA postseason)

PLAYER NOTES:

-- RHP Matt Harvey will look to keep the New York Mets’ season alive Sunday night, when he takes the mound against the Kansas City Royals in Game 5 at Citi Field. The Mets trail the series 3-1. It will be the second start of the World Series for Harvey, who didn’t factor into the decision in Game 1 on Tuesday after allowing three runs, five hits and two walks while striking out two in six innings in the Royals’ 5-4, 14-inning win. The Mets carried a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth before Harvey allowed the Royals to tie the score. This will be the fourth postseason start for Harvey, who is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA thus far.

-- LF Michael Conforto joined some select company in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday, when the rookie hit two solo homers in the Mets’ 5-3 loss to the Royals. Conforto, who is 22 years and 244 days old, is the second youngest player to hit two homers in a World Series game behind only Andruw Jones, who was 19 years and 180 days old when he hit two homers in Game 1 of the 1996 Series. Conforto is also the fourth youngest player to hit two homers in a playoff game, behind Jones, Houston Astros SS Carlos Correa (21 years and 20 days old when he homered twice in Game 4 of this year’s AL Division Series) and Tony Kubek (who was 21 years and 358 days old when he homered twice in Game 3 of the 1957 World Series). Of Conforto’s four hits this postseason, three are homers. He is batting .160 in 25 at-bats.

-- RHP Tyler Clippard continued struggling at the worst possible time for the Mets on Saturday, when he took the loss in Game 4 of the World Series by giving up two runs, no hits and two walks while striking out none in one-third of an inning in a 5-3 loss to the Royals. The Mets led 3-2 when Clippard was called upon to open the eighth inning. He began by retiring shortstop Alcides Escobar on a comebacker but then issued walks to 2B Ben Zobrist and CF Lorenzo Cain. RHP Jeurys Familia entered and allowed Zobrist to score when 1B Eric Hosmer reached on an error by Mets 2B Daniel Murphy. Royals 3B Mike Moustakas and C Salvador Perez followed with RBI singles. Clippard now has a 6.98 ERA in his last 20 appearances dating to Sept. 6.

--SS Ruben Tejada said Saturday that he believes the broken right leg he suffered in Game 2 of the National League Division Series was caused by a dirty slide by Los Angeles Dodgers 2B Chase Utley. Tejada had his back to Utley, who was almost at the bag when he “slid” into Tejada, who toppled over and suffered a non-displaced fracture in his fibula in the fall. While Tejada said he is no longer mad about the fashion in which he was injured, he also said he has no interest in accepting an apology from Utley, who tried reaching out to him via Mets 3B David Wright. Tejada is expected to be fully recovered for spring training. He hit .261 with three homers and 28 RBIs in 116 games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re in a tough situation, but we’re not dead yet. And we’ve got our three guys that we’ve turned to.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Ruben Tejada (fractured right fibula) left the Oct. 10 game, and he was taken off the Mets’ active roster Oct. 11. He is out for the rest of the postseason.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10.

--LHP Dario Alvarez (sore groin) was hurt Sept. 15, and he missed the rest of the regular season and the postseason. He traveled to the Mets’ spring training facility Sept. 18 to begin rehabbing.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Harvey

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bartolo Colon

LHP Jonathon Niese

LHP Sean Gilmartin

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B David Wright

INF/OF Kelly Johnson

INF Juan Uribe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis