New York Mets - TeamReport

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets leaned on Logan Verrett when they needed rotation insurance down the stretch last August. They will call upon the depth he provides far earlier this season.

Manager Terry Collins announced Sunday, prior to the Mets’ 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field, that Verrett would start against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon in place of Jacob deGrom, who left his start Friday with a tight right lat. DeGrom said he felt much better Sunday and that he hopes to miss only the one turn through the rotation.

“I think we’re pretty happy with how it’s improving,” said deGrom, who earned the win Friday against Philadelphia by allowing one run over six innings in his season debut. “Just erring on the side of caution.”

The Mets have a pretty good backup plan in Verrett, who made a lasting first impression last Aug. 23, when he started in place of Matt Harvey during the attempt to limit the latter’s innings. Verrett limited the Colorado Rockies to four hits and one run over eight innings in his first major league start and ended up going 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA in four starts as the unofficial sixth starter the rest of the way.

Verrett went 1-2 with a 3.59 ERA in 14 appearances overall between the Mets and Texas Rangers last season.

“Just having those four starts that I did toward the end of the season really gave me a lot of confidence going into this year, into whatever role,” Verrett said Sunday. “I feel good about going into this one.”

Verrett made his season debut Sunday, when he allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one in the ninth inning.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-3

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart, 2-5, 4.52 ERA in 2015) at Mets (LHP Steven Matz, 4-0, 2.27 ERA in 2015)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Steven Matz will make his 2016 debut Monday night when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Matz went 1-2 with a 4.94 ERA in six spring training games (five starts). He went 4-0 with a 2.27 ERA in six regular-season starts last year and 0-1 with a 3.68 ERA in three postseason starts. Matz allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings in his lone career start against the Marlins on Sept. 6.

--RHP Jacob deGrom (right lat tightness) was scratched from his scheduled Wednesday start. DeGrom earned the win in his season debut Friday but pitched just six innings and 76 pitches due to the injury. He said Sunday he felt much better and that he hoped to only miss the one start. RHP Logan Verrett will start in place of deGrom on Wednesday in the series finale against the Miami Marlins.

--RHP Logan Verrett will make his first start of the season Wednesday, when he pitches in place of injured RHP Jacob deGrom in the series finale against the Marlins. DeGrom will be scratched due to a tight right lat. Verrett won the Mets’ sixth starter/long-reliever job by posting a 1.15 ERA and one save over 15 2/3 innings in spring training. He went 1-2 with a 3.59 ERA in 18 games (four starts) between the Mets and Rangers last season. He made his season debut Sunday, when he allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 5-2 loss to the Phillies.

--RHP Matt Harvey struggled for the second time in as many starts this season Sunday, when he took the loss after allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings as the Mets fell to the Phillies. 5-2. The big hit against Harvey was delivered by Phillies CF Odubel Herrera, who laced a two-run homer in the sixth inning to extend Philadelphia’s lead to 3-0. Harvey has given up seven runs (six earned) over 11 2/3 innings this season in losing consecutive starts for just the fourth time as a major-leaguer.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think the at-bats are pretty good, we’re just not getting the barrel to the ball. Therefore, we’re not doing any damage.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after the Mets lost the last two games of a weekend series against the Phillies.