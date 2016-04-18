New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The biggest concern for the New York Mets through the first two weeks of the season, and going forward, is trying to figure out the mystery surrounding Matt Harvey. The team’s opening day starter has not pitched like a staff ace in his first three starts.

In those three starts Harvey is 0-3 with a 5.71 ERA. In 17 1/3 innings he has given up 20 hits with nine strikeouts and seven walks. In his first three starts last year Harvey was 3-0 with a 3.50 ERA. In 18 innings he had 24 strikeouts and one walk.

Harvey’s poor start perhaps can be traced back to spring training. In his last three spring training starts he had a 16.20 ERA, having given up 15 runs in 8 1/3 innings. In four spring training starts overall Harvey had a 7.50 ERA, with nine strikeouts and nine walks in 10 innings.

In his loss to Cleveland in his last start on Saturday, Harvey was virtually untouchable in the early innings. In the first inning he struck out the side on 10 pitches. He retired the first 13 batters he faced.

“He was carving us up,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

But then Harvey suddenly lost it. Nine of the next 13 batters he faced reached base, and he was out of the game.

“I‘m worried about how he seems to be cruising, and then it disappears fast,” said Mets Manager Terry Collins. “I’ve seen it happen before, but not to guys of his caliber. It’s hard to explain. I don’t have an answer.”

Obviously the Mets and Harvey have to figure out the answer because the big right-hander is a key cog in the Mets’ elite starting rotation.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndegaard, 1-0, 0.69 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jerad Eickhoff, 1-1, 1.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Steven Matz, who gave up seven runs in 1 2/3 innings in his first start of the season, pitched seven scoreless innings on three hits in his win Sunday in Cleveland. “It was different today,” said Matz of his start Sunday. “I was attacking hitters more, trusted my stuff and tried to be more aggressive.”

--OF Michael Conforto was put into the No.3 spot in the order for the three-game series in Cleveland and he responded by going 5-for-12 (.417) with three doubles, a home run and three RBI. “We put him third in the order to see if that would maybe springboard our offense, and that’s what’s happened,” said manager Terry Collins.

--RHP Jacob deGrom, who has a sore lat muscle on his right side, threw a bullpen session in Port St. Lucie Sunday and he will throw a simulated game on Tuesday. Manager Terry Collins talked to deGrom, and said deGrom’s son is doing better. deGrom is on the family medical emergency list due to health complications with his son.

--C Travis D‘Arnaud did not play Sunday due to a bruised left elbow, after getting hit by a pitch Saturday. He will likely miss Monday’s game as well. Kevin Plawecki started Sunday behind the plate and he was 2-for-4.

--3B David Wright was given a day off Sunday. Wright has not driven in a run in 33 at bats this year. Wilmer Flores started at third base in place of Wright on Sunday.

--DH Yoenis Cespedes was 5-for-12 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI in the three-game series in Cleveland. Cespedes now has 53 RBI in 68 regular season games with the Mets.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We needed a great start, for our team and to get (LHP Steven Mat) going, and that’s what he gave us. He commanded all his pitches, changed speeds. He was outstanding.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, after a win Sunday.