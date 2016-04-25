New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard will be coming off two extra days of rest when the right-hander faces Cincinnati on Monday night, and that could be scary for Reds hitters.

Syndergaard hit 100 mph 18 times in his most recent start at Philadelphia on Monday and should be feeling even stronger for his fourth start of the season.

Not yet a full year into his Mets career, Syndergaard has already been nearly unhittable this season.

The 23-year-old pitcher has struck out 29 and walked only four over 20 innings while going 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA and .205 opponents batting average.

“He’s made such huge strides with command, with his thought process, his learning how to pitch,” manager Terry Collins said. “He’s gotten so good so fast, it’s remarkable.”

Right now, who could argue that Syndergaard has become the ace of the Mets’ talented young rotation?

“I don’t think we can expect him to keep up this pace,” Mets third baseman David Wright said. “Maybe we can.”

Syndergaard has allowed no more than one run 13 times in his 27 career starts, with eight of those coming in 13 homes starts.

Syndergaard takes a 7-2 home record into the series opener with the Reds at Citi Field and is 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA in his two career starts against Cincinnati.

Then the Reds have to face Syndergaard with extra rest, when his ERA is 2.62 compared to 3.18.

“The thing that keeps driving him is that being good or being great isn’t enough,” Wright said. “He wants to be in that elite level. And I think he’s certainly in the talks.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-7

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 1-1, 3.09 ERA) at Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 2-0, 0.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom pitched for the first time since April 8 and improved to 2-0 with a victory over the Atlanta Braves. He worked 5 2/3 innings, one run on eight singles. DeGrom walked none and struck out three while improving to 12-2 with a 1.31 ERA in career day games. He missed one start with a lat injury and another when his newborn son had health issues.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera was 2-for-4 with a run scored Sunday against the Braves and is 15-for-38 in his past 10 games. He has three doubles and a homer during the stretch, driving in four runs and scoring six.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard takes a 2-0 record and 0.90 ERA into his start against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in New York and he will be working on two extra days of rest. Syndergaard has won his two career starts against the Reds, posting a 1.72 ERA. He is 7-2 with a 2.37 ERA at Citi Field, allowing one run or less in eight of his 13 starts.

--CF Yoenis Cespedes was out of the Mets lineup for the second straight game Sunday after aggravating a bruise on his upper right leg sliding into second base on an eighth-inning double Friday. He will be examined by team doctors when the Mets return to New York Monday. Cespedes originally suffered the injury flying into the stands while pursuing a foul ball April 13.

--LHP Josh Edgin, coming back from Tommy John surgery, made his sixth minor league rehab appearance with Class A St. Lucie on Saturday night, striking out two in a scoreless inning. The veteran reliever has allowed two hits and one run over 4 1/3 innings while recording seven strikeouts. He could be ready to return to the Mets bullpen in May.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was a little nervous, but glad to be back out there.” -- RHP Jacob deGrom, who last pitched April 8 but gave up eight hits over 5 2/3 innings in Sunday’s win over the Braves.

