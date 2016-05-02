New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The comic book hero Thor can travel through time. New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard, who is nicknamed “Thor” for his Nordic-like last name and long blonde hair, would settle for being better able to hold runners on first base.

The first dent in Syndergaard’s armor appeared this week, when opposing baserunners stole nine bases against him in as many attempts. The San Francisco Giants stole four bases Sunday, when Syndergaard suffered his first loss after allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 5 2/3 innings as the Mets fell, 6-1.

The final three steals Sunday all led directly to runs being scored against Syndergaard, who has a 3.11 ERA and 210 strikeouts over 182 1/3 innings in his first 29 big league starts but has allowed 28 stolen bases in 30 attempts, including 14 steals in 15 tries in five starts this season.

“We’ve got to do a better job holding runners at first base,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “You have to change your pace, give the runner something to look at. Certainly, we’ve got to get better at it.”

The delicate task for the Mets is to try to hasten Syndergaard’s delivery with runners on without disrupting the pitcher who is quickly turning into their ace. Syndergaard, armed with a fastball that hits 100 mph and a slider that has been clocked at a 95 mph, has struck out 44 batters in just 32 1/3 innings this season.

“I don’t want to get too carried away and all of a sudden get him out of synch completely -- completely dismantle his delivery out of the stretch and now he loses command of his stuff, which you don’t want to have happen,” Collins said.

Collins added Syndergaard might need to incorporate an occasional slide step into his delivery, but Syndergaard said he thought he could fix his issues by returning to the stretch delivery he used in his first start of the season April. 5, when he gave up one stolen base over six scoreless innings and earned the win as the Mets beat the Kansas City Royals, 2-0.

“It’s kind of going up and down right now,” Syndergaard said. “I felt when I was in Kansas City, I was quick towards home plate and still able to maintain those good mechanics and deliver a quality pitch. Right now, I‘m trying to be quick and there’s something off with my mechanics and its causing me to lose control and be slower toward home plate.”

RECORD: 15-8

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 4-6, 5.71 ERA in 2015) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 1-1, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will make his fifth start of the season Monday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. He didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Tuesday, when he gave up three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Colon is 8-2 with a 2.69 ERA in 11 career starts against the Braves.

--LF Michael Conforto saw three streaks come to an end Sunday afternoon, when he went 0-for-5 in the Mets’ 6-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Conforto’s career-long hitting streak ended at eight games, as did his career-long on-base streak, which was snapped at 17 games. In addition, his streak of six straight games with a double ended. That streak tied a team record set by Joe Christopher in 1964. Conforto still leads the Mets in batting average (.342) and doubles (11) while adding four homers and 18 RBIs in 22 games.

--2B Neil Walker continued his hot hitting Sunday afternoon, when he went 2-for-4 in the Mets’ 6-1 loss to the Giants. Walker is batting .393 (9-for-23) with two homers and seven RBIs in the first six games of the Mets’ nine-game homestand and .396 (19-for-48) with six homers and 11 RBIs in his last 12 games. Overall this season, Walker is hitting .315 with nine homers and 19 RBIs.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard continued to have trouble holding on runners Sunday afternoon, when he suffered his first loss of the season after allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 5 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Giants, 6-1. The Giants stole four bases in as many attempts against Syndergaard, who allowed the Cincinnati Reds to go 5-for-5 in stolen-base attempts in his previous start last Monday. Opposing baserunners are 13-for-14 in stolen base attempts against Syndergaard this season and 28-for-30 since he reached the majors last May. Syndergaard is 2-1 this season with a 2.51 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ll take the series win. You get a little greedy when you win the first two, certainly.” -- 3B David Wright, after the Mets lost to San Francisco in the finale of a three-game series at Citi Field.

