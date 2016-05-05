New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Nobody needs to tell New York Mets manager Terry Collins, whose professional baseball career began in the early 1970s, that the complete game is largely a thing of the past. But he really didn’t need a reminder this week as the Mets fully embarked upon a stretch of 17 games in as many days.

Left-hander Steven Matz became the second Mets pitcher in three days to throw shutout ball against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, when Matz allowed two hits and no walks while striking out eight over 7 2/3 innings in a 8-0 win at Citi Field.

But just like Monday -- when 42-year-old right-hander Bartolo Colon threw eight shutout innings in a 4-0 win -- there was no consideration by Collins of letting his starter finish the shutout, not with Matz, Colon and the rest of the starters all preparing to throw on four days rest during an 11-game road trip that begins Thursday in San Diego.

With that in mind, Collins would rather trade the prestige of a shutout in hopes of retaining his starters’ effectiveness over the next trip through the rotation.

”We’ve got to keep an eye on these guys -- they’re coming back (for) the first time all season on four days’ rest, therefore, we’ve got to make sure they’re OK,“ Collins said. ”Hey look, I get shutouts. I know how important they are to guys. But wins are the most important thing, and to be able to go out there in four days and pitch as well as you did this previous time.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 3-0, 1.02 ERA) at Padres (RHP Colin Rea, 2-1, 4.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will look to win his fourth start in as many outings this season when he takes the mound for the Mets on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. DeGrom earned the win in his most recent start last Saturday, when he gave up three unearned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five over six innings as the Mets edged the Giants, 7-5. He has won four straight decisions overall dating back to last Sept. 27. DeGrom earned the win in his only career start against the Padres last June 1, when he allowed two hits over eight scoreless innings in the Mets’ 7-0 victory.

--LHP Steven Matz became the first pitcher in franchise history to win eight games in his first 11 starts Wednesday, when he allowed just two hits and no walks while striking out eight over 7 2/3 shutout innings as the Mets cruised past the Atlanta Braves, 8-0. Matz, who allowed just a third-inning single to RHP Jhoulys Chacin and an eighth-inning single to SS Erick Aybar, is 4-1 this year and 8-1 since being promoted to the majors last June. Only two other active pitchers -- New York Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka and Los Angeles Angels RHP Jered Weaver -- opened their careers by winning at least eight of their first 11 starts. Matz allowed seven runs over 1 2/3 innings in his first start of the season but is 4-0 in his last four starts with a 0.67 ERA.

--1B Lucas Duda continued heating up Wednesday, when he hit two homers and finished with three RBIs as the Mets beat the Braves, 8-0. Duda hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run third inning and added a solo homer in the fifth. It was the 14th two-homer game for Duda, who flew out to the edge of the warning track in the seventh. Duda is batting .258 this season with seven homers -- all of which he’s hit in the last 15 games -- and 18 RBIs.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery) continued his rehab assignment Wednesday night, when he allowed one walk and struck out one batter over a scoreless inning for Triple-A Las Vegas. It was the second appearance at Las Vegas for Edgin, who has allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over 6 1/3 innings in eight rehab outings overall. Edgin’s 30-day rehab window expires Sunday, at which point the Mets must either add him to the major league roster or option him to the minors. Edgin underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2015.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just hope he stays hot because he can carry you.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, of 1B Lucas Duda, who has seven homers this season, all of which he has hit in the last 15 games, including a pair in Wednesday’s win over the Braves.