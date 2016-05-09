New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- For the first time this season, the New York Mets moved into first place in the National League East with a second consecutive win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Petco Park.

However, that wasn’t the main subject of discussion for New York manager Terry Collins as the Mets prepared to board a bus for the three-hour trip to Los Angeles and the continuation of an 11-game road trip to the National League West.

Right-handed starter Matt Harvey had his best outing of the season Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with a season-best 10 strikeouts in six innings.

”Matt had better command over his fastball today,“ Collins said after the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Padres. ”As a matter of fact, the one pitch, the home run pitch, you could see he wanted to get the ball in and didn’t get it in. So again, it’s about command.

“I don’t care how hard you throw, it’s all about command. I thought his breaking ball was much better today. I just think it was a good outing for him. I think he should really take advantage of this one and move on.”

Harvey said, “I thought my mechanics and command were a lot better today. It wasn’t perfect, it never is. But I was able to put the ball where I needed to put it.”

Harvey still has not lasted more than six innings in a start this season, but he improved to 3-4 with a 4.50 ERA after the win over the Padres. He has allowed more than three earned runs in just one of his seven starts.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-11

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (LHP Steven Martz, 4-1, 2.83 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Scott Kazmir, 2-2, 5.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Neil Walker missed Sunday’s game with a sore shin, but is expected to return to the Mets’ lineup Monday. Walker sat out two of the last three starts in San Diego. He pinch-hit Sunday and struck out.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera went 2-for-5 with two RBIs on Sunday, and he was 5-for-16 in the four-game series against the Padres. Cabrera has hit safely in 18 of the 23 games that he has started since April 12, batting .325 (28-for-86).

--CF Yoenis Cespedes hit his 11th homer of the season Sunday. He leads the National League in RBIs (30) and slugging percentage (.701) and has 28 homers since joining the Mets last Aug. 1 -- the third-highest total in the major leagues over that span. Over the past 11 games, Cespedes has six home runs and 16 RBIs. Over the past 18 games, he has 10 homers and 27 RBIs.

--RHP Matt Harvey has worked five or more innings in 27 consecutive starts, the fifth-longest active streak in the majors. He has an 11-10 record in those starts with a 3.06 ERA. He collected his first hit since last July 25 on Sunday and finished 2-for-4 for his fourth career multi-hit game. Harvey gave up two runs on four hits and two walks with a season-best 10 strikeouts in six innings at San Diego.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Antonio kept the ball up and away. Those are tough pitches to get on top of. And he’s got real good numbers against a couple of those guys he faced today.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on LHP Antonio Bastardo, who entered with the bases loaded, no outs and a one-run lead in the eighth inning Sunday and escaped the jam. The Mets wound up beating the San Diego Padres 4-3.