New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- New York Mets manager Terry Collins inadvertently let some medical news seep out during his postgame comments following Noah Syndergaard’s one-man show against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Collins was asked why he pulled Syndergaard after only 95 pitches, having retired 12 of the last 13 Dodgers he faced. The Mets manager referenced an MRI exam Syndergaard had on his pitching elbow the day after his May 1 start. Syndergaard gave up four runs in 5 2/3 innings in that outing against the San Francisco Giants.

“Two weeks ago ... unbeknownst to me, he went and had his elbow looked at,” Collins said Wednesday, after Syndergaard got the win by throwing eight innings of two-run ball and hitting two homers.

The Mets scrambled Thursday to describe the exam as simply precautionary, adding that Syndergaard’s elbow issue didn’t rise to the level of discomfort, let alone pain.

”Noah’s one of these guys -- he’s really in tune with the way he feels from start to start,“ Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said Thursday. ”Coming out of the start against the Giants, he said something just didn’t feel right and wanted to have it checked out.

“We’re pretty conservative when it comes to these guys, and we had him looked at. It was nothing of concern.”

The Mets have already said left-hander Steven Matz will skip his next start due to soreness in his elbow. There are no plans to do the same with Syndergaard, who is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Washington Nationals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-13

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 3-4, 4.50 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jon Gray, 0-1, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Steven Matz, already scratched from his scheduled Saturday start at Colorado due to elbow/forearm soreness, played catch Thursday. He will be assessed when the team returns home after the weekend series at Coors Field.

--RHP Bartolo Colon took his first loss since April 9 on Thursday. Colon allowed a season-high five runs on seven hits and lasted only five innings, tied for his shortest outing of the season. In eight career starts against the Dodgers, Colon is 2-6 with a 5.54 ERA.

--LHP Sean Gilmartin was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday. Gilmartin pitched three innings of scoreless relief and gave up only one hit and striking out three.

--SS Wilmer Flores was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Thursday with with a left hamstring injury. The injury was sustained on Monday in Los Angeles but he was unable to pinpoint where it occurred.

--INF Asdrubal Cabrera played shortstop in place of Flores and had two of the Mets’ three hits on Thursday. Cabrera went 2-for-4 for his 11th multi-hit game of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He throws strikes and changes speeds. He’s got a great changeup and he’ll throw it behind in the count. This might have been one of the better sliders I’ve seen him have.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, on Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw after a loss Thursday.