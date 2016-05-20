New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- New York Mets right-hander Terry Collins said Thursday afternoon that he hoped a marquee pitching matchup would help struggling right-hander Matt Harvey find the form that has eluded him all season.

“I still think we’re going to see the Matt Harvey we know is in there,” Collins said hours before Harvey opposed Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg at Citi Field. “Hopefully it shows up tonight. I think this motivation tonight -- this energy, this adrenaline flow tonight -- might be the thing that puts the switch on.”

It didn’t take long Thursday for Harvey to prove the switch remains off. And after the Nationals battered Harvey for a career-high nine runs (six earned) over a career-low 2 2/3 innings during a 9-1 rout, the Mets have to be wondering when the switch is ever going to come on -- or if it will.

Harvey fell to 3-6 Thursday while his ERA soared to 5.77. He has yet to pitch beyond the sixth inning in nine starts this season and has pitched beyond the fifth just three times. He has allowed 80 baserunners in 48 1/3 innings while throwing a fastball that’s been clocked almost two mph lower than it was last season.

“I truly believe this is a game where you’ve got to trust yourself, you’ve got to believe in yourself,” Collins said afterward. “And when you don’t have that, it’s tough to compete at this level. I’ve talked to him already a couple times. We’ll take the next step and see where we’re at.”

Under normal conditions, the next step would take place Tuesday, when Harvey is scheduled to face the Nationals again, this time at Nationals Park. But given Harvey’s struggles this season and his recent woes against Washington -- he has allowed 17 runs over 14 innings in his three starts against the Mets’ division rival -- Collins acknowledged he and his staff will consider all options with the 27-year-old right-hander.

Collins did not say Harvey would start on Tuesday and said the pitcher would likely visit with team doctors to ensure he’s not injured. A stint for a vaguely worded arm injury could buy some time for Harvey to rest his mind as well as his arm. He missed the 2014 season recovering from Tommy John surgery before throwing 189 1/3 innings during the 2015 regular season and another 26 2/3 frames during the Mets’ run to the World Series.

”This kid went above and beyond last year, and I‘m not sure he’s recuperated from it,“ Collins said. ”It’s not an excuse. I don’t normally make excuses here. I think it might be a reason, and there’s a difference between a reason and an excuse. That’s what I stand on.

“I told Matt I still trust him, I still believe in him. I’ve seen him do it. And we’re going to take a hard look at what (the) next move’s going to be.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-18

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 2-4, 7.30 ERA) at Mets (LHP Steven Matz, 5-1, 2.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Steven Matz will make his first start in 11 days on Friday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. Matz had his previously scheduled turn in the rotation skipped due to left forearm soreness. He underwent an exam Monday that showed no ligament damage. Matz won his fifth straight start in his most recent appearance May 9, when he allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings in the Mets’ 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has never faced the Brewers.

--1B Lucas Duda returned to the lineup Thursday, when he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts as the Mets lost to the Nationals, 9-1. Duda missed the first two games of the series against the Nationals due to a stiff back. The hitless effort dropped Duda’s average this month to .184 (9-for-49). Overall this season, Duda is batting .228 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in 38 games.

--RHP Matt Harvey had his worst start as a major leaguer Thursday, when he took the loss after being torched for nine runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two over 2 2/3 innings as the Mets were routed by the Nationals, 9-1. The innings pitched were a career-low and the runs allowed were a career-high for Harvey, who got a swinging strike on just four of the 61 pitches he threw Thursday. Over his last two starts, Harvey has allowed 14 runs (11 earned) over just 8 1/3 innings as his ERA has soared from 4.50 to 5.77. Harvey is 3-6 and has completed six innings just three times in nine starts. He is scheduled to pitch again against the Nationals on Tuesday at Nationals Park, but manager Terry Collins didn’t commit to keeping him in the rotation for the next turn and said Harvey would likely visit team doctors to make sure there’s nothing physically wrong with him.

--OF Alejandro De Aza may be adding a first baseman’s glove to his collection. De Aza, who has started just seven of the Mets’ first 40 games this season while serving as their fifth outfielder, worked out at first base Thursday prior to a 9-1 loss to the Nationals. De Aza has never played first base in the majors and played the position just once as a minor leaguer. He singled as a pinch-hitter Thursday and is now batting .186 in 43 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everybody saw the game. It’s pretty obvious what happened. I‘m not happy about it, and I know nobody else is.” -- Mets Matt Harvey, after a loss Thursday.