New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The road back to winning over New York Mets fans will begin on the road for Matt Harvey.

The struggling right-hander, who is coming off the worst start of his career, will take his next turn in the rotation on regular rest Tuesday in the nation's capital, where the Mets will take on the Washington Nationals in the middle game of a three-game series.

The Nationals, of course, were the ones who benefited from Harvey's implosion Thursday, when he gave up nine runs (six earned) over just 2 2/3 innings. The Mets decided to keep Harvey -- who is 3-6 with a 5.77 ERA, the third-highest mark in the National League entering Sunday-- in the rotation following a meeting Friday and even considered pushing him up a day because he threw just 61 pitches against the Nationals.

That option was eliminated Saturday when Harvey threw one of the most scrutinized simulated games in recent memory. The Mets tried shielding reporters from watching the game, and the increasingly surly Harvey refused to comment about it afterward.

"He threw a lot of pitches yesterday," Mets manager Terry Collins said Sunday morning, a few hours before New York completed a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 3-1 win at Citi Field. "I thought he needed a second day to rest."

That means the Mets and everyone else waits another day to find out if Harvey will be able to rebuild his confidence, not to mention his reputation. Harvey heard plenty of boos last Thursday, but as Collins noted Saturday afternoon, it is not the first time the polarizing one-time ace has annoyed a fan base that once worshipped him.

"We saw it last year when Matt when through that little thing where we got into the 180 (inning) thing," Collins said, referring to last September's controversy in which Harvey didn't initially speak out against agent Scott Boras' contention Harvey shouldn't throw 180 innings in his first full season following Tommy John surgery.

Harvey, of course, ended up making a handful of starts on extra rest in September before taking the mound four times in the postseason. He carried a shutout into the ninth inning of Game 5 of the World Series but would up charged with two runs as the Royals tied the game. Kansas City wound up clinching the championship with a 7-2, 12-inning win.

"He took some abuse because of (the innings controversy)," Collins said. "And at the end of the year, he got a standing 'O.' They were chanting his name. It'll happen again this summer. It will happen again. I've told him that.

"What he heard last November 2nd or 1st, whenever that game was, he will hear that again. But you've got to be able to build on what you're doing right. ... And I think he can handle that."

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-18

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 3-3, 3.75 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 3-1, 1.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will make his final start as a 42-year-old on Monday night, when he takes the mound in the opener of a three-game series against Washington at Nationals Park. Colon, who turns 43 on Tuesday, will oppose LHP Gio Gonzalez in a rematch from last Wednesday, when Colon took the loss after giving up three runs on five hits and five walks while striking out four over 4 2/3 innings as the Mets fell 7-1. The innings pitched were a season low for Colon, who threw a season-high 107 pitches while issuing his most walks since April 26, 2005. Colon is 3-6 with a 3.38 ERA in 10 career games (nine starts) against the Nationals/Montreal Expos franchise.

--1B Lucas Duda (lower back) could be headed for an extended absence after sitting out a second consecutive game Sunday. Duda, who has missed four of the past six games with back woes, underwent an MRI and X-rays over the weekend and will discuss the results Monday morning with the Mets' medical director, Dr. David Altchek. Manager Terry Collins said he didn't know about a potential prognosis yet but admitted, "I'm real concerned, there's no question. I'm really concerned that this is going to keep this guy out for a while." Duda missed two weeks late last season with a lower back strain. He is hitting .231 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in 39 games this season.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard made quite a pitch for National League Player of the Week honors on Sunday, when he earned the win after allowing an unearned run over seven innings in the Mets' 3-1 victory over the Brewers. Syndergaard gave up five hits and walked none while striking out 11 in his second win of the week. He didn't allow an earned run or a walk but struck out 21 over 14 innings against the Brewers and Nationals. Syndergaard is the first Mets pitcher to strikeout at least 10 batters and issue no walks in consecutive starts since Dwight Gooden achieved the feat in 1984. The 10-strikeout game is the third of the season for Syndergaard and the eighth of his career. Syndergaard is 5-2 with a 1.94 ERA and 76 strikeouts over 60 1/3 innings.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera delivered what proved to be the game-winning hit Sunday afternoon, when his tiebreaking two-run single in the fourth inning scored the final runs of the Mets' 3-1 win over the Brewers. Cabrera went 3-for-12 with two RBIs during the Mets' three-game sweep that concluded Sunday. Since May 8, Cabrera has gone 5-for-9 with six RBIs with runners in scoring position. Overall this season, Cabrera is batting .278 with two homers and 15 RBIs while playing in all 43 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "First inning, I almost felt a little too strong out there. I relaxed a little bit and calmed down." -- RHP Noah Syndergaard, who struck out 11 in seven strong innings Sunday during the Mets' 3-1 win over the Brewers.