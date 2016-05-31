New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets began Sunday with two problems: the health of third baseman David Wright, who missed his second consecutive game due to a sore neck, and the psyche of their one-time ace, right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey, who has a 6.08 ERA in 10 starts this season.

Now they have a third problem: closer Jeurys Familia, who entered the ninth inning in a tie game Sunday night but gave up two runs as the Mets fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in the finale of a three-game series at Citi Field.

The series began Friday with Familia blowing a 5-1 lead by giving up four runs in the top of the ninth. He was credited with the win when Curtis Granderson homered leading off the bottom of the inning.

There was no consolation prize Sunday, when the Mets went down in order against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen.

“This is very uncharacteristic of him ever since he’s taken over the closing job,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of Familia, who has converted his last 32 regular-season save chances. “So we’re in as big a shock as anybody. You’re always going to have a rough outing. I don’t think I’ve seen Jeurys in the last two years, for sure, have back-to-back bad outings.”

Familia has allowed runs in consecutive outings just three times since becoming the Mets’ closer in the opening week of the 2015 season. He allowed two runs over 1 1/3 innings in two games from April 15-18 this year and gave up five runs over 2 1/3 innings in two appearances from July 26-30 last year.

“You just try to figure it out,” Familia said. “But at the same time, I know everybody goes through a hard time.”

Collins said he thinks Familia might be throwing his slider too much instead of relying on his hard mid-to-high 90s sinker. Los Angeles pinch hitter Enrique Hernandez led off the ninth inning Sunday by singling off a slider.

“One of the pitches that’s really hurting him is the slider against right-handers,” Collins said. “His stuff’s fine. He’s got to go back and make the pitches that he knows he’s capable of (making) so he can get some outs. He’s got that great sinker, and I hate to see him start relying on those off-speed pitches.”

Familia agreed with Collins -- “My slider (doesn‘t) go where it’s supposed to, where I want it to” -- but spoke optimistically of returning to form sooner than later.

“I’ll be working,” Familia said. “Tomorrow’s a new day, and I’ll try to do better.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-21

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 5-4, 2.22 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 3-7, 6.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Harvey will once again try to turn his season around Monday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a three-game series against the White Sox at Citi Field. Harvey absorbed his third straight loss in his most recent start last Tuesday, when he gave up five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings as the Mets fell to the Nationals, 7-4. The loss was the National League-leading seventh of the season for Harvey, whose 6.08 ERA was the second-highest among qualified NL pitchers entering Sunday. He has allowed 19 runs (16 earned) over 13 1/3 innings during the losing streak, but the Mets once again believe he found some answers during a between-starts simulated game. Harvey produced the most dominant game of his career in his only start against the White Sox on May 7, 2013, when he carried a perfect game into the seventh inning but didn’t factor into the decision after allowing one hit while striking out 12 over nine shutout innings in the Mets’ 1-0, 10-inning win. He was just the third pitcher in Mets history to allow a single baserunner over nine innings.

--INF Wilmer Flores was activated from the 15-day disabled list Sunday, and he went 0-for-3 in the Mets’ 4-2 loss to the Dodgers. Flores was sidelined 17 days with a strained left hamstring he sustained during the Mets’ series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. He played third base Sunday in place of injured 3B David Wright but is expected to spilt time at first base with James Loney once Loney joins the Mets following his acquisition from the Padres. Flores is batting .170 with one homer and two RBIs in 20 games this season.

--INF Matt Reynolds was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas Sunday. Reynolds spent 11 days with the Mets during his first regular-season promotion to the majors and had one hit in 10 at-bats over eight games, including one start. He batted .238 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 33 games at Las Vegas prior to joining the Mets.

--3B David Wright (neck) missed his second consecutive game Sunday. Manager Terry Collins said Sunday afternoon Wright was administered painkillers and that Wright would be re-examined by doctors once the medication has been in his system for 48 hours. Collins declined to say whether Wright would be available during a three-game series against the White Sox that begins Monday afternoon. Wright has missed 12 of the Mets’ 49 games this season, though his first 10 absences were due to the maintenance program for the spinal stenosis with which he was diagnosed last season. He is batting .226 with seven homers and 14 RBIs in 37 games.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard could be available out of the bullpen Tuesday, when the Mets play the middle game of a three-game series against the White Sox. Syndergaard threw a career-low 2 1/3 innings Saturday night, when he was ejected for throwing a pitch behind Dodgers 2B Chase Utley. Mets manager Terry Collins said Sunday afternoon that Syndergaard will pitch the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins on Friday and that he could be used to throw an inning of relief to stay sharp on Tuesday. Syndergaard is 5-2 with a 1.67 ERA in 10 starts this year and has struck out 79 batters while walking just nine over 62 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got to get our closer going. He’s been so good and all of a sudden he’s had a couple rough outings.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on RHP Jeurys Familia, who blew a lead Friday and took a loss Sunday in the series against the Dodgers.