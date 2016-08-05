Preview: Mets at Tigers

The surging Detroit Tigers continue their pursuit of the top spot in the American League Central when they host the New York Mets on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series. Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander, who was unbeaten in six starts last month, squares off with Mets fireballer Noah Syndergaard in the series opener.

Detroit had its eight-game winning streak snapped in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox to drop three games behind first-place Cleveland in the division. Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is in the midst of a torrid stretch of his own with six home runs and 13 RBIs over the past eight games. Two days after acquiring slugger Jay Bruce from Cincinnati, the Mets were forced to place Yoenis Cespedes on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday -- a move tinged with controversy after the outfielder played golf earlier that day despite a recurring quadriceps injury that has had him in and out of the lineup. Bruce was hitless in his first 10 at-bats since the trade before delivering a three-run blast in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the New York Yankees.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (9-5, 2.48 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (11-6, 3.54)

Syndergaard again struggled with his command as his winless drought reached four starts when he gave up two earned runs over six innings in a no-decision versus Colorado. He also allowed two earned runs over six frames in his previous start against St. Louis, but threw a combined 232 pitches in those two outings. He was 8-2 with a 2.08 ERA through June 22, but has one win since it was reported that he is pitching with a bone spur in his elbow.

Verlander is coming off a dominant performance against Houston, striking out a season-high 11 batters while recording his first nine-inning complete game of the year. A .500 pitcher for much of the season, Verlander has permitted a combined 10 runs while going 4-0 over his last six outings. His ability to keep the ball in the park has big a been reason for the turnaround -- Verlander has allowed one homer during the unbeaten streak.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cabrera reached 25 homers for the 12th time and is one behind Juan Gonzalez and Andruw Jones (434) for 44th place on the all-time list.

2. The Mets, who are one game out of the second wild card, haven't won back-to-back games since July 6-7.

3. Tigers RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who came off the 15-day disabled list in Thursday's loss, will have an MRI exam on his lat muscle.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Mets 3