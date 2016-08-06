Preview: Mets at Tigers

A pair of teams going to opposite directions continue a three-game series Saturday night when the hard-charging Detroit Tigers play host to the fading New York Mets. Detroit has vaulted back into contention in the American League Central, cutting first-place Cleveland's lead to two games following Friday's 4-3 victory over the Mets.

Designated hitter Victor Martinez clubbed a go-ahead two-run homer Friday to power the Tigers to their ninth win in 10 games. Miguel Cabrera has hit safely in five straight and nine of his last 10 games, amassing six homers and 14 RBIs in that span. New York has dropped seven of its last 10 to fall nine games behind division-leading Washington in the National League East. Kelly Johnson has homered in back-to-back games for the Mets, who are two back of the second wild card.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Logan Verrett (3-6, 4.20 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Matt Boyd (2-2, 4.71)

Verrett has gone more than three months without a victory but has routinely put his team in position to win after injuries forced his transition from the bullpen to the rotation. He wound up with his fourth straight no-decision last time out, giving up three runs on four hits over five innings. Making his first appearance against the Tigers, Verrett has yielded three runs or fewer in each of the last four turns.

Boyd's rotation spot has been a subject of widespread speculation, but he's managed to maintain his starting slot by going unbeaten in four trips to the mound last month. Pitching deep into games has been an issue for Boyd, who went five innings and allowed three runs on four hits to beat Houston last time out. The 25-year-old has been solid at Comerica Park with a 2-1 record and 2.63 ERA in five appearances (four starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers C James McCann has 11 RBIs over his last eight games.

2. Mets 2B Neil Walker is 8-for-17 during a four-game winning streak.

3. Tigers CF Cameron Maybin sat out his second straight game due to a sore left thumb.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Mets 4