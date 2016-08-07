Preview: Mets at Tigers

Jacob deGrom has been one of the few constants for the sliding New York Mets, who will look to their third-year right-hander to avert a three-game sweep at the hands of the host Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers have ripped off 10 wins in their last 11 games to remain two back of first-place Cleveland in the American League Central.

First baseman Miguel Cabrera is 13-for-25 with four homers, 12 RBIs and eight runs scored during a six-game hitting streak as Detroit improved to 12-4 in interleague play this season. Cabrera has 21 RBIs over his last 15 games to move into 52nd place on the all-time list with 1,519. Recently acquired Jay Bruce homered for the second time in three contests for New York, which remains two games out of the second wild card despite going 3-8 in its last 11. DeGrom carries a 14-inning scoreless streak into Sunday's start and will be opposed by veteran right-hander Anibal Sanchez.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, SNY (Mets), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (7-5, 2.41 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sánchez (6-11, 6.26)

DeGrom continued his string of strong starts last time out against the New York Yankees, striking out eight over seven innings of four-hit ball. He also worked seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus Colorado in his previous turn and has not surrendered a run in three of his last four outings. The 28-year-old deGrom has registered 10 quality starts in his last 12 outings and is 2-3 with a 3.02 ERA in eight road outings.

Sanchez avoided being banished to the bullpen with a strong outing versus the Chicago White Sox last time out, permitting one run over six innings to earn his first win as a starter since April 28. He was 0-3 over his previous four starts, giving up a total of 19 runs and 30 hits in a span of 20 1/3 innings. The 32-year-old Sanchez has made 11 career starts against the Mets, logging a 4-5 record, 4.45 ERA and .308 batting average against.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 3B Nick Castellanos suffered a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metacarpal on his left hand when he was hit by a pitch Saturday.

2. Bruce is 4-for-10 with four RBIs since going hitless in his first 10-at bats with New York following the trade with Cincinnati.

3. Tigers backup C Jarrod Saltalamacchia is 3-for-7 with nine RBIs this season with the bases loaded.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Tigers 3