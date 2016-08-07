Hot Tigers chalk up another win

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers got a win and suffered a loss, all in the same game.

Miguel Cabrera drove in three runs with a double and a single to reach 74 RBIs and then watched a 6-1 lead slowly shrink away Saturday night before Detroit held on to beat the New York Mets 6-5 for its 10th win in 11 games.

It was a costly win, though, because the Tigers lost third baseman Nick Castellanos for at least a month when he was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning and suffered a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metacarpal in his left hand.

”(He’ll be out) probably a minimum of four weeks,“ Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. ”It’s certainly not good news for us. We’re looking really at some point in early September we hope to get him back.

“You keep moving forward. Keep looking through the windshield and not the rearview mirror.”

The game ended with right fielder J.D. Martinez throwing Jay Bruce out at the plate trying to score from second on a ground single to right by Travis d‘Arnaud.

“It’s not often,” Ausmus said, “you see a walkoff throw out at the plate. It doesn’t get much closer than that.”

The conclusion added to the distress of Mets manager Terry Collins said.

”It’s really tough to lose this one,“ said Collins, ”because we had so many good at-bats in the last few innings, and we just couldn’t get the one big hit.

“Then, when we finally get one, J.D. Martinez makes a great throw and we don’t get anything out of it.”

No challenge was issued because replays showed that not only did catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia put a tag on Bruce, but the New York right fielder never touched home plate.

“I wasn’t even looking at the throw,” Bruce said. “I just wanted to get to the plate as fast as I could and get in there.”

New York, which has lost eight of 11, took advantage of two Detroit errors to cut its deficit to 6-5 in the seventh.

Bruce followed two singles with a sharp grounder to first, but Cabrera’s try for a force at second hit the runner in the back, allowing one run to score. Fill-in Detroit third baseman Mike Aviles booted Wilmer Flores’ grounder for a run-allowing error before Justin Wilson was able to get a double play and a groundout to end the inning.

Left-hander Matt Boyd (3-2) struggled through the last of his five innings but picked up his second straight win. He allowed six hits, including two home runs, with five strikeouts and two walks.

Alex Wilson pitched a scoreless sixth, Shane Greene worked a shutout eighth and Francisco Rodriguez posted his 32nd save of the season with a run-free ninth -- thanks to Martinez’s throw out at the plate on the third of three straight two-out singles.

Mets starter Logan Verrett (3-7) gave up seven hits and six runs in 3 2/3 innings, walking and striking out two.

Curtis Granderson hit his 18th home run of the year, a solo shot to right, with one out in the fifth off Boyd, cutting the Mets’ deficit to 6-2. Ty Kelly singled, Neil Walker walked and Flores lined an RBI single over first base to let New York shave off a run and make it 6-3.

The Tigers chased Verrett with five runs in the fourth.

Victor Martinez doubled and went to third on a single by J.D. Martinez. Castellanos was hit by a pitch and, with one out, Saltalamacchia roped a two-run single to give Detroit a 3-1 lead.

Ian Kinsler made it 4-1 with a line single to left and Cabrera drove in two more with a line single to right off reliever Jonathon Niese, upping the lead to 6-1.

Castellanos came out of the game immediately after scoring.

Bruce hit his 27th home run of the season -- a drive to the deepest part of right center -- leading off the fourth to tie the score for the Mets at 1-1. Seven of his last eight hits have gone out of the park.

Tyler Collins walked with one out in Detroit’s first and scored from there when Cabrera doubled to extreme left field to stake Boyd to a 1-0 lead.

Detroit announced after the game it was bringing up veteran third baseman Casey McGehee from Triple-A Toledo, where he was hitting .325.

NOTES: The Tigers placed RHP Jordan Zimmermann back on the disabled list after making one 1 2/3-inning start, replacing him with just-sent-down LHP Kyle Ryan. LHP Daniel Norris will be brought up from Toledo and start in Zimmermann’s place on Tuesday. RHP Bruce Rondon will be placed on paternity leave with his wife due to give birth Monday. ... Mets INF Jose Reyes (oblique) will take part in a simulated game Monday and begin a rehab assignment Tuesday. He is eligible to come off the disabled list on Thursday. ... Tigers CF Cameron Maybin did not start for the third straight game due to a sore left thumb. ... New York had both of its regular catchers in the lineup at the same time, Travis d‘Arnaud behind the plate and Juan Rivera as the designated hitter.