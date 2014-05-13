Preview: Mets at Yankees

The New York Mets entered the Subway Series with the second-fewest homers in the major leagues, but it took just one visit to Yankee Stadium for them to discover their power stroke. The Mets swatted four homers to erased a pair of three-run deficits and continue their domination of the Yankees with their fifth consecutive victory in the series. The Mets look to complete a two-game sweep at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday before the series shifts to Citi Field for two contests.

Despite an offseason spending spree, one of the major concerns entering the season for the Yankees was an aging lineup - and those fears quickly are becoming a reality. First baseman Mark Teixeira and outfielder Ichiro Suzuki both were unavailable for Monday’s game and designated hitter Carlos Beltran suffered a hyperextended elbow during the contest and was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam. The Yankees have dropped three straight despite scoring 16 runs and are 4-8 in their last 12 games overall.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLBN, WPIX (Mets), My9 (Yankees)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Zack Wheeler (1-3, 3.89 ERA) vs. Yankees LH Vidal Nuño (1-0, 5.47)

Wheeler bounced back from an ugly outing in Colorado with his best effort of the season, limiting Miami to two hits over six scoreless innings last time out. Still, it resulted in a no-decision for Wheeler, who remains winless since April 14 despite five quality starts in his seven outings. Wheeler, who never has faced the Yankees, has been battling control issues with at least three walks in four of his last five turns.

Nuno also is coming off his best performance as he held the Los Angeles Angels to one run on four hits over a season-high 6 1/3 innings. With injuries ravaging the team’s starting rotation, Nuno will be taking on an increased role after opening the season in the bullpen. The 26-year-old from San Diego made one start against the Mets during his rookie campaign in 2013, giving up two runs on three hits over six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees SS Derek Jeter had three hits Monday to boost his batting average to .373 in 130 career games versus the Mets.

2. Mets RF Curtis Granderson, who spent the previous four seasons with the Yankees, hit his 65th career homer at the new Yankee Stadium in the series opener.

3. Yankees OF Alfonso Soriano became the seventh player in history to register 1,000 hits in both leagues and the first to record 1,000 hits, 500 runs scored, 500 RBIs, 100 homers and 100 stolen bases in each league.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Mets 3