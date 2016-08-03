Preview: Mets at Yankees

The New York Mets welcomed Jay Bruce to the lineup and looked a lot like the team they want to be when they rolled over the New York Yankees on Tuesday to earn a split of the two-game series at Citi Field. The Subway Series moves across town to the Bronx on Wednesday when the Yankees play host in the opener of another two-game set.

Bruce went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in his team debut on Tuesday but the Mets still breezed to a 7-1 win as everyone else in the starting lineup and pinch hitter Yoenis Cepedes managed at least one hit. Bruce started in right field on Tuesday but could see time in center with the Mets shorthanded up the middle and Alejandro De Aza, Michael Conforto, Curtis Granderson and Cespedes not traditional centerfielders. The Yankees already declared their intention to play for the future and are expected to integrate some of their more advanced prospects into the majors over the last two months of the season, leaving less time for the veterans. Alex Rodriguez, who is four home runs shy of 700 for his career, is a candidate to be released.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, SNY (Mets), YES (Yankees)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Steven Matz (8-7, 3.35 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Chad Green (1-2, 4.56)

Matz snapped a nine-start winless streak with six scoreless innings at Miami on July 24 but could not get enough run support to make it two straight. The 25-year-old allowed two runs on 10 hits in six innings against Colorado on Friday but ended up with the loss in a 6-1 final. Matz is making his second career Subway Series start and won his first by surrendering one run in six innings against the Yankees on Sept. 18, 2015.

Green is getting a shot in the rotation in the spot vacated when Ivan Nova was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates at the deadline on Monday. The 25-year-old worked 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Nova at Tampa Bay on Friday and has not allowed a run in any of his last three appearances, totaling 8 1/3 innings. Green’s last start came at Cleveland on July 8, when he was reached for seven runs on five hits – four home runs – in 4 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees are expected to call up C prospect Gary Sanchez on Wednesday.

2. The Mets recalled INF Ty Kelly and LHP Josh Edgin from Triple-A on Tuesday and placed SS Asdrubal Cabrera (patella tendon) and OF Justin Ruggiano (hamstring) on the 15-day disabled list.

3. Mets SS Matt Reynolds is 3-for-8 with a homer and four RBIs in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Yankees 2