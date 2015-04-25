Mets 8, Yankees 2

NEW YORK -- An 8 2/3-inning effort from right-hander Matt Harvey and 12 hits from seven players gave the New York Mets an 8-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon.

Harvey (4-0) continued his April dominance, giving up two runs and five hits and striking out seven. He is now 8-0 lifetime in April.

The Mets (14-4) have won 12 of their last 13 games. The Yankees’ four-game winning streak was snapped.

Center fielder Juan Lagares led the Mets at the plate, going 4-for-4 and tying a career high for hits in a game he set in September against the Miami Marlins.

Yankees starter C.C. Sabathia (0-4) was unable to escape the fifth inning. After an Eric Campbell solo home run and a Lagares single, Sabathia was pulled. He was tagged for seven earned runs and nine hits with two strikeouts while allowing three home runs.

An unlikely Mets power surge was highlighted by rookie catcher Kevin Plawecki’s first career home run. His laser to left field put the Mets up four runs in a four-run, five-hit fourth. He added a third RBI in the eighth with a two-out single to left center, driving in Lagares.

First baseman Lucas Duda sparked the Mets early when he lashed a Sabathia’s 0-and-1 offering to the second row of the right field stands with two out in the first inning.

Sabathia found himself in a spot of trouble with two runners on and one out in the second but fought out of it.

While Harvey cruised through his first two innings, a leadoff double by second baseman Stephen Drew and a bunt single by shortstop Didi Gregorious put runners on the corner in the third.

Center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury hit into a double play, bringing home Drew to tie the score at 1.

Timely two-out hitting from the bottom of the Mets’ order gave Harvey plenty of cushion in the fourth.

Lagares drove in Murphy from first with a triple to right center field to give the Mets the lead, and shortstop Wilmer Flores drove in Lagares with a single to put the Mets up by two.

It was Plawecki’s time to shine, hitting the Mets’ second home run of the day and the first of his major league career.

The Mets tagged Sabathia for four runs and five hits in the inning to take a 5-1 lead.

NOTES: On Friday night, the Yankees snapped the Mets’ franchise record-tying 11-game winning streak with a 6-1 victory. The streak was the longest in the majors since 2013. ... Entering Saturday, Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez has 658 career home runs -- two behind Willie Mays’ 660 for fourth all-time. ... This is the first time since Oct. 3, 1951, that two major league teams from New York or Brooklyn played a regular-season game against each other when both sides were in first place. ... The Mets’ 13-4 start is tied for the best start after 17 games in team history. ... The Yankees have won seven of their last eight games after starting the season 3-6. ... Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira is second in the majors with seven home runs. He has set a career-high for most home runs through his first 17 games. ... Mets RHP Matt Harvey was looking to start a season 4-0 for the first time in his career. He is 7-0 with a 2.16 ERA all-time in April.