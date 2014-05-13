Mets defeat Yankees for fifth straight time

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets extended their longest winning streak over the New York Yankees in the 18-year history of the Subway Series, with a 9-7 decision Monday before 46,517 at Yankee Stadium.

The Mets (18-19) have claimed five straight over their inner-city rivals. They swept the series in 2013, 4-0.

The win was the second game in a row the Mets staged a late-inning comeback. They scored two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth, erasing a 7-4 Yankees lead.

The Mets scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth against the Phillies on Sunday in a game they eventually won in 11 innings, 5-4.

The Yankees have dropped three straight and eight of their last 12 games.

The crushing blow against the Yankees (19-18) came courtesy of center fielder Chris Young’s two-run line-drive homer to left in the eighth, one of four for the Mets, snapping a 7-7 tie.

When Young was with the Oakland A‘s, he experienced the Bay Area rivalry with the San Francisco Giants, but said that atmosphere didn’t compare to the Subway Series.

“This is another level,” he said. “It felt like a big college football game. That’s probably the best way to describe it. You see the rivalry going on and it’s all in fun.”

Designated hitter Lucas Duda drove in pinch hitter Eric Campbell, who had doubled, with a single to tie the game at 7-7 earlier in the inning.

The Yankees had the tying runs on in the ninth, but Mets closer Kyle Farnsworth was able to get catcher Brian McCann to hit into a 3-5-3 game-ending double play.

“We struggled tonight,” said Yankees manager Joe Girardi. “We didn’t get the hits when we needed them.”

Jenrry Mejia (4-0), in his new role out of the bullpen, picked up the win. The right-hander struck out two in 1 1/3 innings.

“His (Mejia) stuff was great,” said catcher Travis d‘Arnaud. “He had command of all his pitches and, most of all, he kept his composure and had fun out there.”

Matt Thornton (0-1) took the loss.

Left fielder Eric Young Jr. closed the Yankees (19-18) lead to 7-6 with a two-run homer in the seventh. He went 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

Bartolo Colon suffered his third straight poor outing for the Mets (17-20) in the no-decision. He allowed seven runs, gave up 11 hits and struck out four in 5 2/3 innings. Colon has allowed 66 hits over his eight starts this season, the most over that span for his career.

The Yankees chased Colon with a three-run sixth inning. Third baseman Yangervis Solarte drove in right fielder Alfonso Soriano with a single, then scored on first baseman Kelly Johnson’s triple to the left-field gap, giving the Yankees a 6-4 edge.

Later in the inning, Yankees second baseman Brian Roberts scored from third on d‘Arnaud’s throwing error attempting to nail Brett Gardner from stealing second, making the score 7-4.

Right fielder Curtis Granderson, making his first appearance against the Yankees since signing a free-agent contract with the Mets, tied the game at 4-4 with a two-run homer in the sixth. He belted a 3-0 pitch from starter Hiroki Kuroda, knocking in third baseman David Wright, who had singled in front of him.

Gardner erased a 1-0 Mets lead with his second career grand slam on the first pitch he saw from Colon in the second inning. The Yankees strung together three straight singles to start the inning, including the 1,000th hit in the American League for Soriano, who became the seventh player to accumulate 1,000 hits in both leagues.

Gardner deposited his second homer of the season deep in the right-center bleachers.

Wright gave his team a brief 1-0 advantage in the first when he drove in Eric Young with a fielder’s choice. Young singled to lead off the game, stole his 15th base of the season, then moved to third on a ground out by second baseman Daniel Murphy.

Kuroda settled down after that inning, retiring 10 of his next 11 batters before d‘Arnaud’s opposite-field solo homer in the fifth cut the Yankees’ lead to 4-2.

NOTES: The Mets hit four home runs in a game for the first time since May 3, 2013 in Atlanta. ... Yankees SS Derek Jeter (3-for-4) recorded his first game with at least three hits since Sept. 30, 2012 at Toronto. ... Since the inception of the Mets in 1962, 121 players have played for both the Mets and the Yankees. Current Yankees OF Carlos Beltran hit 149 homers for the Mets from 2005-11, and current Mets OF Curtis Granderson belted 115 home runs for the Yankees from 2010-13. ... The Mets entered the game with 127 walks, tied for the NL lead with the Miami Marlins. ... Alfonso Soriano started in right field for the Yankees for just the fourth time this season. ... Of the 18 active players who have 250 or more stolen bases, seven of them are in the Yankees organization, including OF Ichiro Suzuki, who leads all active players with 474 steals. ... Yankees Hall of Famer Yogi Berra was at the stadium on his 89th birthday.