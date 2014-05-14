Mets walk10, but beat Yankees

NEW YORK -- After his team slugged its way to a sixth straight victory over the New York Yankees in a game that took nearly four hours and featured 10 walks by his pitching staff, New York Mets manager Terry Collins did not know what to make of it.

The only thing he knew was that the Mets escaped due to a productive night at the plate that was a combination of good at-bats and the hitter-friendly conditions at Yankee Stadium.

“I don’t know what to say except we won,” Collins said after Tuesday’s 12-7 victory over the Yankees moved the Mets back to the .500 mark. “When you walk 10 guys and say you won, that’s pretty amazing.”

The Mets won a game when they issued 10 unintentional walks for the first time since their famous 16-13 win on July 4, 1985, in Atlanta, which ended at 4 a.m. They did so because the middle of their order was extremely productive on the same night that their pitchers struggled finding the strike zone.

Second baseman Daniel Murphy, third baseman David Wright and former Yankee right fielder Curtis Granderson were a combined 6-for-11 with nine RBIs and six runs scored for the Mets. Granderson and Murphy sparked four-run innings in the first and fifth with three-run home runs, while Wright extended his hitting streak to 11 games with three hits, including a pair of RBI singles that preceded the home runs.

“When you play here, you know you can score,” Collins said. “This is another one of those places you don’t have enough pitching but we were lucky.”

“We can definitely clean some things up,” Wright added. “These two games by no means have been well-rounded.”

The Mets equaled their longest winning streak of the season and have scored 26 runs in their last three games after getting 19 in their previous seven. They started early and did not let up after Wright opened the scoring with a single that was his 900th career RBI.

Two batters later, Granderson drove a full-count breaking ball from Yankees’ starter Vidal Nuno (1-1) a few rows over the right-field fence, a similar spot where the left-handed-hitting outfielder often homered during four seasons with the Yankees.

“Oh yeah, I kind of had a feeling he was going to have a good couple of games, which he did,” Mets designated hitter Eric Young Jr. said of Granderson

After getting sacrifice flies from center fielder Juan Lagares and Murphy, the Mets broke it open with their second four-run inning against Alfredo Aceves. Shortstop Ruben Tejada had an RBI single and then Murphy pulled a first-pitch fastball off the foul pole in right field for an 11-4 lead.

“It’s nice to come in here and I think we took advantage of some of the elements here,” Murphy said.

By having their most productive night at the plate of the season, the Mets were able to survive a night when right-hander Zack Wheeler struggled with his release point and gripping the ball. Wheeler was unable to get through five innings as he allowed a season-high five runs and seven hits while issuing a career-worst six walks during a 118-pitch outing.

Since official scoring rules prevented Wheeler from qualifying for the win, Daisuke Matsuzaka (1-0) picked up the victory. He allowed one run and one hit in 3 2/3 innings while throwing 56 pitches to 13 hitters.

The Yankees lost their fourth straight game and ninth in 13 contests as their decimated rotation received a poor performance from Nuno. Nuno allowed seven runs (five earned) and four hits in 3 1/3 innings and trailed 7-3 when he was removed after 78 pitches.

“I knew I was gonna have to get some more out of him,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s not something that we can go to our bullpen in the second inning. We just physically can’t do it right now. You can’t ask these guys to continue to do this. It’s not fair to them and their careers so I knew I had to leave him out there.”

Having to use his bullpen early was not the only frustrating aspect of the night for Girardi. He was ejected by plate umpire Jerry Layne after the fifth for arguing balls and strikes, though he said he felt he did not deserve to get tossed.

Catcher Brian McCann hit a three-run home run in the first inning and added a RBI single in the ninth for the Yankees. Rookie third baseman Yangervis Solarte also homered but committed a key throwing error in the fifth as the Yankees hit into three double plays and went 4-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

NOTES: The Yankees placed RHP Shawn Kelley on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6 with a back injury and replaced him by recalling OF Zolio Almonte from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. ... Almonte was needed because OFs Ichiro Suzuki (back) and Carlos Beltran (elbow) were unavailable. Both players are day-to-day for now. ... The Mets promoted RHP Jacob DeGrom from Triple-A Las Vegas and will use him in a relief role while placing RHP Gonzalez Germen on the disabled list with a stomach virus. ... Major League Baseball announced that Colorado RHP Jorge De La Rosa’s second-inning single on May 2 against RHP Zack Wheeler was changed to an error. That scoring change gives Wheeler two unearned runs instead of two earned runs.