Preview: Nationals at Angels

The Washington Nationals reportedly still are exploring the trade market even after adding two relievers earlier this week, but it’s hard to believe they have much more room for improvement. The Nationals are 21 games over .500 and riding a six-game winning streak as they head into Wednesday’s contest against the host Los Angeles Angels, who will be without leadoff hitter Cameron Maybin for the next few weeks.

The Nationals opened the two-game set Tuesday with a 4-3 victory as star Bryce Harper went 4-for-4 with his 24th homer while new additions Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle pitched the final two innings. Harper is 24-for-51 with six home runs and 15 RBIs during his 13-game hitting streak while Anthony Rendon is in the midst of a 12-game run (20-for-42, four homers, 14 RBIs). Washington manager Dusty Baker said Harper will receive a scheduled day off Wednesday against the Angels, who have fallen into fourth place in the AL West with seven losses in their last 10 games. Ben Revere figures to start in left field after Maybin suffered a sprained knee in Tuesday’s game that will keep him out of action 2-4 weeks.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (8-4, 2.66 ERA) vs. Angels RH Alex Meyer (3-5, 4.18)

Gonzalez snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday by tossing 8 1/3 scoreless innings in a 5-0 win over Cincinnati. “We weren't able to get any pressure on Gio,” Reds manager Bryan Price told reporters. “We didn’t have any push at all to get back into the game until the ninth inning. That was a dominant performance.” Mike Trout is 1-for-11 with six strikeouts versus Gonzalez, who has gone 7-2 with a 2.62 ERA in 11 career starts against the Angels.

Meyer will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to start in place of Ricky Nolasco, who will be given two extra days of rest and face Boston on Friday. The 27-year-old Meyer was optioned to the minors after allowing five runs over five innings in a 9-5 loss to Minnesota on July 3. A first-round draft pick of the Nationals in 2011, Meyer has struggled with his control this season, issuing 41 walks over 60 1/3 frames in his 12 major-league starts.

Walk-Offs

1. Washington is 40-13 when scoring first this season.

2. The Angels have not committed an error in their last 12 games and have made just three in their last 25 contests.

3. The Nationals optioned RHPs Austin Adams and Trevor Gott to Triple-A Syracuse.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Angels 4