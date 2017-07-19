Three new pitchers push Nationals past Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle each had an impact in their first game as members of the Washington Nationals. But the team's best debut of the night was by Edwin Jackson.

The veteran right-hander, promoted from Triple-A Syracuse to replace the injured Joe Ross in the rotation, made his 2017 debut a memorable one, throwing seven sharp innings while allowing just three hits, two of them solo home runs, as the National League East leaders edged the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 Tuesday night.

Jackson, in his 15th season, pitched well in Syracuse after the Nationals signed him in June. Manager Dusty Baker had no qualms handing him the ball or letting him face the heart of the Angels lineup three times.

"I didn't really have any expectations," Baker said. "Just do well and keep us in the game. He threw the ball really well and made just one mistake. He's a veteran. His pitch count was low."

"It felt good for a first start," said Jackson (1-0), who needed just 91 pitches to go seven innings. "Just wanted to grind and persevere. When you join a team that's doing well, you don't want to try too hard. I found my rhythm after the first, and the defense made a lot of nice plays."

Washington posted its sixth consecutive win and 10th in the past 12 games. The Angels are 3-10 in their past 13 games and have scored just 18 runs in their past nine.

The Nationals got a four-hit night from Bryce Harper, the sixth of his career and fourth this season. He hit a first-inning home run (24th) and a triple to lead off the eighth, scoring the go-ahead run on a Ryan Zimmerman single. Anthony Rendon (20th) and Adam Lind (eighth) also homered. The Nationals have hit 16 home runs in their last five games.

Jackson, who pitched for Washington in 2012, allowed a first-inning home run to Mike Trout, the reigning American League MVP's 17th of the season and first since coming off the disabled list. Jackson also yielded a 355-foot hook shot down the left field line by catcher Martin Maldonado (10th). The other hit off him was an infield chopper, and he retired 13 straight between home runs.

Madson and Doolittle, acquired from the Oakland A's in a trade to give the Nationals reliable closers, made their debuts. Madson pitched a perfect eighth. Doolittle walked the leadoff hitter and gave up a double to Kole Calhoun, but got Trout to ground out, scoring a run, and got Albert Pujols to pop up.

"There was a little more adrenalin than usual. It almost felt like my debut all over again," said Doolittle, who earned his first save as a National after getting three with Oakland this year. "When you walk the leadoff hitter, it can open Pandora's Box. I didn't think about facing Trout. I just tried to execute my pitches."

Baker added, "All of the guys coming up are good hitters. It was a dangerous situation regardless. Sometimes you just take a shot."

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said, "I liked out chances in that situation. Mike hit the ball hard but right at someone."

Harper's triple, his first of the season, was a line shot down the right field line off reliever Cam Bedrosian (2-2). Harper accelerated around first and never stopped, narrowly beating the relay throw to third. He extended his hit streak to 13 games, matching his career-high.

Angels starter Jesse Chavez went six-plus innings, allowing eight hits and two runs.

NOTES: Angels LF Cameron Maybin left the game after sustaining a right leg injury on an awkward slide into second base on a first-inning stolen base attempt. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI after the game. Maybin leads the AL with 25 steals. ... To clear a spot for RHP Edwin Jackson on the roster, Washington designated RHP Jacob Turner for assignment. Turner was 2-3 with a 5.08 ERA in 18 games this season. RHPs Austin Adams (one game) and RHP Trevor Gott (1-0, four games) were also optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, opening slots for newly acquired LHP Sean Doolittle and RHP Ryan Madson. ... Angels RHP Alex Meyer is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Wednesday against Washington. He is 3-5 with a 4.18 ERA in 12 starts for Los Angeles. LHP Gio Gonzalez (8-4, 2.66 ERA) will start for the Nationals.