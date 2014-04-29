Preview: Nationals at Astros

The Houston Astros seek their first three-game winning streak of the season when they open a brief two-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. Houston, which dropped its final 15 games in 2013, has won two in a row just three times during an otherwise difficult start, including a pair against first-place Oakland over the weekend. Jose Altuve stayed hot with a home run and a single in four at-bats during a 5-1 win over the Athletics on Sunday.

The Nationals fell to 1-1 since losing star outfielder Bryce Harper to the disabled list when they dropped a 4-2 decision to San Diego on Sunday. The second-ranked offense in the National League was limited to five hits and did not draw a walk against three Padres pitchers. Washington’s scheduled starter for Tuesday, Gio Gonzalez, left his previous outing with shoulder stiffness but has been deemed good to go for this one.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), CSN Houston (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (3-1, 3.00 ERA) vs. Astros RH Jarred Cosart (1-2, 6.12)

Gonzalez will be making his second straight interleague start after giving up two runs and four hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. His only prior outing in Houston in 2012 resulted in one of his four career complete games, as the 28-year-old allowed three runs and struck out seven in a 117-pitch effort. Gonzalez also tossed seven scoreless innings versus the Astros earlier that year, which gives him a 2-0 record and an ERA of 1.69 against Houston entering Tuesday.

Following a poor outing at Oakland in which he gave up seven runs while recording just one out, Cosart recovered nicely in Seattle on Wednesday, when he allowed two runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings. He did issue three more walks and has handed out 13 free passes in 20 frames over his last four starts, which could present a challenge against a team that entered Monday ranked third in the NL in walks. Cosart never has faced the Nationals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Altuve is 9-for-18 with a homer and two doubles in his last four games.

2. Astros CF Dexter Fowler is 3-for-6 with a homer and a double against Gonzalez.

3. Houston and Washington did not square off last year, but the Nationals took seven of eight meetings in 2012 - including four by one run and two in extra innings.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Astros 3