Preview: Nationals at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics John Jaso is getting a chance to bat leadoff while Coco Crisp recovers from a neck strain and the veteran catcher is taking advantage this weekend against the visiting Washington Nationals. He has collected four hits, including two home runs, as well as the walk-off game-winner Saturday, putting the Athletics in position to go for the three-game sweep Sunday. Crisp is expected to miss his third straight game with the injury, which occurred when he slammed into the outfield wall while making a catch Wednesday against Seattle.

Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth is 0-for-6 through the first two games of this series after hitting 6-for-12 in the previous three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers, dropping his average to .299. Danny Espinosa belted his fifth home run of the season Saturday and the Washington second baseman has already bettered his home run total from last season. If he can come close to the 21 home runs he slugged in 2011, he could be in line for a big raise in 2015.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, MASN 2 (Washington), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (3-2, 2.91 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (4-1, 2.64)

Gonzalez returns to Oakland where he spent his first four seasons in the majors from 2008-2011, then was traded to Washington in a deal that included Norris. He has been involved in one-run games in his last three outings and lost an especially tough one Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one run and four hits in 7 1/3 innings but losing 1-0 on a first-inning run. Gonzalez has never faced his former team, but is 21-14 in his career at Oakland Coliseum with a 3.56 ERA.

Kazmir continues to be well on his way to reviving a career that saw him win at least 10 games from 2005-2009 but nearly came to an end after he was dealt to the Los Angeles Angels before the 2010 season. He won his first four decisions this season before taking the loss in a 4-2 defeat Monday against the Seattle Mariners, which is the only game Oakland has lost in which he started. Kazmir made his only appearance against the Nationals last June as a member of the Cleveland Indians, lasting just 2 2/3 innings before he was lifted in a game the Nationals won 7-6.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics have three walk-off wins on the season.

2. Jaso has 12 hits in his last 28 at-bats.

3. Nationals 1B Adam LaRoche, who’s hitting .319, will be placed on the 15-day DL with a strained quad.

PREDICTION: Nationals 2, Athletics 1