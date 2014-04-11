Preview: Nationals at Braves

The Washington Nationals are 1-2 against the Atlanta Braves this season and 6-0 against everybody else. Washington heads south for a second consecutive weekend series against its chief National League East rival, having lost two of three to the defending division champion Braves last weekend at home but holding a two-game advantage over Atlanta in the East. Starting pitching – decimated by injuries to start the season – has carried the Braves through the first two weeks but David Hale struggled in Thursday’s series-ending loss to the New York Mets.

It was a disappointing first home series for Atlanta, which lost two of three and nearly blew Ervin Santana’s gem Wednesday before holding on for a one-run victory. The Braves are hoping Julio Teheran can cool down a Washington squad that rallied from five runs down to beat Miami on Wednesday, then got 12 strikeouts from ace Stephen Strasburg in Thursday’s 7-1 rout of the Marlins. Jayson Werth, who capped Wednesday’s comeback with an eighth-inning grand slam, homered for the second consecutive game Thursday and has seven RBIs and five runs scored in his past three contests.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), Fox Sports South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (1-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Atlanta RH Julio Teheran (1-1, 2.77)

Roark jumped into the rotation when Jordan Zimmermann was scratched from his opening start with the flu and held the Mets to two runs on six hits in six solid innings on April 3. Roark fueled the Nationals’ strong second half in 2013, going 7-1 with a 1.51 ERA and a .202 opponents batting average in 14 appearances (five starts). The 27-year-old beat Atlanta on Sept. 17 last season, firing seven shutout innings with six strikeouts.

Teheran finally realized his potential in his first full major-league season in 2013, winning 14 games and earning the Opening Day start after Atlanta lost Kris Medlen and Brandon Beachy to season-ending injuries. The 23-year-old has allowed two runs in each of his first two starts, holding Washington to three hits with six strikeouts in seven innings Saturday. That effort improved Teheran to 3-1 with a 2.92 ERA in six career starts against the Nationals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington 3B Ryan Zimmerman played for the second straight day and is working on throwing with a sidearm motion to alleviate right shoulder soreness.

2. Atlanta 3B Chris Johnson struck out four times Thursday.

3. Washington P Doug Fister, who has yet to make his Nationals’ debut due to a right lat strain, could throw a bullpen session Friday.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Nationals 2