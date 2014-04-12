Preview: Nationals at Braves

Taylor Jordan and Alex Wood combined to produce a fantastic pitchers’ duel Sunday in Washington, and the pair will look to replicate their strong outings Saturday when the Nationals play in Atlanta in the middle contest of a three-game series. Jordan did not get the victory but held Atlanta to one run on six hits in 6 1/3 innings, while Wood allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings but served up Ian Desmond’s homer – the difference in the Nationals’ 2-1 victory. The Braves captured Friday’s series opener in thrilling fashion, winning 7-6 in 10 innings on Justin Upton’s bloop single.
Upton had just six hits in his first eight games but has carried the Atlanta offense the past two contests, going 6-for-7 with three homers and five RBIs. Anthony Rendon went hitless for the first time this year Friday, but is hitting .359 with six extra-base hits, eight RBIs and eight runs scored. Jayson Werth, who homered in the final two games of Washington’s sweep of Miami this week, left Friday’s game with a groin injury.
TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), FSN South (Atlanta)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Taylor Jordan (0-0, 1.42 ERA) vs. Braves LH Alex Wood (1-1, 1.93)
Jordan made a big impression in his season debut as the Nationals avoided being swept at home by Atlanta, wiggling out of a bases-loaded situation in the fourth inning and only allowing a sacrifice fly in the sixth. He went 1-3 with a 3.66 ERA in nine starts as a rookie in 2013, giving up two unearned runs against the Braves on Aug. 16 in his final appearance before a back injury ended his season. The 25-year-old has surrendered two earned runs or less in six of his 10 career starts.
Wood provided the Braves a big spark during their National League East championship season in 2013, making 11 starts and 20 relief appearances while posting a 3.13 ERA in his rookie campaign. The left-hander started this season with seven innings of one-run, five-hit ball with five strikeouts to earn the victory April 1 at Milwaukee. The 22-year-old, just two years removed from pitching at the University of Georgia, made two starts against Washington last season, allowing one earned run in 11 innings.
1. The Braves and Nationals have played 14 one-run games in their past 27 meetings, with Atlanta winning 10 of those contests.
2. Washington OF Bryce Harper is 7-for-16 in his past four games with four runs scored.
3. Atlanta SS Andrelton Simmons is expected to play after missing the past two games with a jammed right wrist.
PREDICTION: Braves 3, Nationals 2