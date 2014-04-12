Preview: Nationals at Braves

Taylor Jordan and Alex Wood combined to produce a fantastic pitchers’ duel Sunday in Washington, and the pair will look to replicate their strong outings Saturday when the Nationals play in Atlanta in the middle contest of a three-game series. Jordan did not get the victory but held Atlanta to one run on six hits in 6 1/3 innings, while Wood allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings but served up Ian Desmond’s homer – the difference in the Nationals’ 2-1 victory. The Braves captured Friday’s series opener in thrilling fashion, winning 7-6 in 10 innings on Justin Upton’s bloop single.

Upton had just six hits in his first eight games but has carried the Atlanta offense the past two contests, going 6-for-7 with three homers and five RBIs. Anthony Rendon went hitless for the first time this year Friday, but is hitting .359 with six extra-base hits, eight RBIs and eight runs scored. Jayson Werth, who homered in the final two games of Washington’s sweep of Miami this week, left Friday’s game with a groin injury.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Taylor Jordan (0-0, 1.42 ERA) vs. Braves LH Alex Wood (1-1, 1.93)

Jordan made a big impression in his season debut as the Nationals avoided being swept at home by Atlanta, wiggling out of a bases-loaded situation in the fourth inning and only allowing a sacrifice fly in the sixth. He went 1-3 with a 3.66 ERA in nine starts as a rookie in 2013, giving up two unearned runs against the Braves on Aug. 16 in his final appearance before a back injury ended his season. The 25-year-old has surrendered two earned runs or less in six of his 10 career starts.

Wood provided the Braves a big spark during their National League East championship season in 2013, making 11 starts and 20 relief appearances while posting a 3.13 ERA in his rookie campaign. The left-hander started this season with seven innings of one-run, five-hit ball with five strikeouts to earn the victory April 1 at Milwaukee. The 22-year-old, just two years removed from pitching at the University of Georgia, made two starts against Washington last season, allowing one earned run in 11 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves and Nationals have played 14 one-run games in their past 27 meetings, with Atlanta winning 10 of those contests.

2. Washington OF Bryce Harper is 7-for-16 in his past four games with four runs scored.

3. Atlanta SS Andrelton Simmons is expected to play after missing the past two games with a jammed right wrist.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Nationals 2