Preview: Nationals at Braves

After Sunday, the Washington Nationals do not see the Atlanta Braves again until June 19, and that probably will not elicit many complaints from Washington. The Nationals, who play at Atlanta in the finale of a three-game series Sunday, are 1-4 against their top National League East rival this season, and this weekend has proven costly for Washington with center fielder Denard Span landing on the disabled list with a concussion, outfielder Jayson Werth injuring his groin Friday, and third baseman Ryan Zimmerman expected to miss four to six weeks after fracturing his right thumb Saturday. Meanwhile, the Braves are showing signs of shaking out of an early-season offensive slump behind red-hot hitters Justin Upton and Freddie Freeman.

Upton, who drove in the game-winning run in the Braves’ 7-6 victory Friday, has nine hits in his past 11 at-bats with seven runs scored, three homers and six RBIs. Freeman brings an eight-game hitting streak into Sunday and is 14-for-31 during the streak, raising his average to .425 with six multi-hit games in his first 11 contests. The Nationals, who are 6-0 in games against everybody else other than the Braves, have collected 25 hits in the first two games of the series but have left 21 runners on base.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN (Washington), Fox Sports South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (2-0, 0.75 ERA) vs. Braves RH Aaron Harang (1-1, 0.71)

Gonzalez has established himself as one of the top hurlers in the NL since coming from Oakland in a trade before the 2012 season, going 34-16 with a 3.05 ERA in 66 starts. The left-hander pitched six innings in each of his first two starts this season, beating the Mets and Marlins with 11 strikeouts in 12 innings. The 28-year-old is 2-6 with a 4.88 ERA in nine career starts against the Braves.

Harang struggled in spring training but has been outstanding in his first two starts with Atlanta, allowing four hits and one earned run in 12 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts. The 35-year-old gave up one run – on a wild pitch – in Tuesday’s 4-0 loss to New York, surrendering two hits over six innings with nine strikeouts. Harang has made nine career starts against Washington, going 1-4 with a 3.99 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Nationals promoted P Blake Treinen and OF Steven Souza Jr. from Triple-A Syracuse before Saturday’s game.

2. Atlanta CF B.J. Upton hit his first homer since Aug. 31 in Saturday’s victory.

3. Werth recorded a pinch-hit single Saturday, raising his average to .368.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Nationals 3