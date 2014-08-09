Preview: Nationals at Braves

It was only one game, but it ended differently than the past eight contests for the Atlanta Braves – although it was far from easy. The Braves host National League East-leader Washington on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game series after blasting four homers in Friday’s 7-6 victory that pulled Atlanta within 3 ½ games of the division lead. Atlanta’s much-maligned offense, which mustered only 18 runs during the eight-game skid, scored six times in the first two innings Friday thanks to a trio of two-run homers, then the Braves held their breath as Washington rallied from a 7-0 deficit.

The Braves face one of the better pitchers in the NL in second-year right-hander Tanner Roark, who is tied for ninth in the league in wins and is 11th in ERA. Washington has held sole possession of first place since July 21, but has lost eight of 11 to Atlanta this season and is 9-21 against the Braves since the start of 2013. Anthony Rendon homered for Washington Friday and is tied with Hunter Pence of San Francisco for the major-league lead in runs scored (80).

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (11-7, 2.94 ERA) vs. Braves RH Aaron Harang (9-6, 3.41)

Roark made his major-league debut versus Atlanta with two scoreless innings of relief last Aug. 7, and has went 18-8 with a 2.54 ERA in his first 36 big-league contests. He allowed one run in each of his final four starts of July -- winning all of them -- before giving up five runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings to lose Monday against Baltimore. Roark is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA n two starts against the Braves this season.

Harang has four consecutive no-decisions after four victories in a row, but he’s posted a 2.88 ERA in his past four outings. The 36-year-old has pitched at least six innings in 12 of his last 13 starts. Harang beat the Nationals in his only appearance against them this season, holding Washington to one run on five hits in six innings April 13.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington CF Denard Span has a 12-game hitting streak, and is batting .396 while reaching base in 34 consecutive games.

2. Atlanta LF Justin Upton is one hit shy of 1,000 for his career and one RBI away from 500.

3. Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez told reporters Friday the team will not make a decision on placing SS Andrelton Simmons (sprained left ankle) on the disabled list until Monday.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Nationals 2