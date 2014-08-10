Preview: Nationals at Braves

The Washington Nationals sit in first place in the National League East, but would feel a lot better about their postseason chances if Gio Gonzalez can return to being one of the game’s top left-handers. Gonzalez starts Sunday night’s series finale at Atlanta seeking his first victory in more than a month, and looking to help Washington build momentum after the Nationals won 4-1 in 11 innings Saturday. Washington’s victory dropped the Braves 4½ games back in the NL East.

Since scoring seven runs in the first five innings of the series opener Friday, Atlanta has plated just one in its past 15 innings. Freddie Freeman collected three hits in Saturday’s loss – which ended at 2:29 a.m. ET on Sunday following a 3-hour, 41-minute rain delay – and is batting .500 against Washington this season. The Nationals scratched top outfield prospect Michael Taylor from Saturday’s game with Triple-A Syracuse, and Taylor is expected to join the big-league club as Jayson Werth is hobbled by shoulder and ankle injuries.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (6-8, 4.01 ERA) vs. Braves LH Alex Wood (7-9, 3.20)

Gonzalez was 6-4 with a 3.52 ERA after beating the Cubs on July 5, but is 0-4 in his past five outings with a 5.40 ERA and a .269 opponents batting average. He has lost his past three starts, giving up four runs on six hits in six innings Tuesday to lose to the Mets. Gonzalez, who has averaged 15.8 victories since 2010, lost his only start to Atlanta on April 13 with six runs allowed on nine hits.

Wood makes his 16th start of the season and ninth since rejoining the rotation June 25, and has gone 4-8 with a 2.96 ERA as a starter. He gave up one earned run (four runs total) in six innings to lose Tuesday at Seattle, and has given up one earned run in three of his past four outings. Wood split two decisions against the Nationals in April, posting a 2.25 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez expressed optimism that SS Andrelton Simmons may be able to return from a sprained left ankle Tuesday against the Dodgers.

2. Werth was scratched from Saturday’s starting lineup and walked as a pinch hitter in the 11th inning.

3. Atlanta is two games into a daunting 10-game homestand against division leaders. After Washington leaves town, the Braves host the NL West-leading Dodgers and AL West frontrunner Oakland.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Nationals 2