Preview: Nationals at Braves

Ervin Santana’s last outing against the Washington Nationals fell apart in the first inning when he allowed four runs on five hits, and the right-hander knows he must be sharper when his Atlanta Braves host the National League East leaders on Monday. Washington has a magic number of four to clinch the division title and the second-place Braves stand four games behind Pittsburgh for the NL’s second wild card. The Nationals took two of three games from the Braves last week in Washington.

Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon enters the series after blistering the New York Mets’ pitching staff for 11 hits in 19 at-bats with five runs scored last weekend. Meanwhile, the Braves look nothing like a postseason contender after a miserable 2-7 road trip, capped by Sunday’s 10-3 blowout loss at Texas – the team with the worst record in the majors. First baseman Freddie Freeman carries a 10-game hitting streak into the series, but has received precious little help of late with Atlanta scoring 24 runs in its past nine contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN (Washington), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (11-11, 3.46 ERA) vs. Braves RH Ervin Santana (14-8, 3.76)

Strasburg leads the NL with 223 strikeouts, but gave up three runs over six innings in a loss to Atlanta in the series finale last Wednesday. He is 0-3 with a 7.17 ERA against the Braves this season and 1-3 lifetime with a 6.99 ERA in seven career starts at Turner Field, allowing four homers there in a 7-6 loss Aug. 8. Strasburg is 4-2 since the start of August – both losses coming to the Braves – with a 3.20 ERA in eight appearances.

Santana gave up six runs (five earned) Tuesday against Washington in five innings with four walks, losing for the second time in his past three decisions over four starts. The 31-year-old beat the Nationals in that Aug. 8 matchup with Strasburg, but is 1-2 with a 6.35 ERA and 13 runs allowed in three games versus Washington this season. Santana has a 7.36 ERA in his first two September starts, after posting a 2.52 mark in July and 3.16 in August.

WALK-OFFS

1. Freeman is hitting .351 during his hitting streak while the rest of the Braves are hitting .210 in the past 10 contests.

2. Washington is the only team in baseball with four players who have at least 80 RBIs (Ian Desmond, Adam LaRoche, Rendon and Jayson Werth).

3. Atlanta leads the season series 10-6, but the Nationals have won five of the past eight meetings.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Nationals 3