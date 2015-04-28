Preview: Nationals at Braves

The Washington Nationals are falling into a deep hole as their bats struggle to keep up with their porous defense. The Nationals will try to avoid any more miscues and snap a six-game slide when they visit the Atlanta Braves in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday.

Washington committed four more errors in an 8-4 loss in the series opener on Monday, pushing its league lead in that dubious category to 22 in 20 games. The Nationals matched their run total from the three previous games in Monday’s setback and are averaging 2.3 runs during the six-game slide. The Braves took advantage with three unearned runs in the win and are pulling out of their own offensive funk with victories in two of the last three contests. Kelly Johnson is doing his part with five RBIs in the last three games for Atlanta.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH A.J. Cole (NA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (2-1, 4.64)

Cole will make his major-league debut in place of Max Scherzer, who strained his thumb while batting. Cole has made a steady climb through the Washington system after being acquired from Oakland in 2013 and posted a 2.40 ERA in three Triple-A starts before being recalled. The 23-year-old works with a fastball in the low-to-mid 90’s and a plus changeup while working in a slider.

Teheran is having some trouble following up a brilliant 2014 campaign as he struggles to reign in his control. The Colombia native issued five walks in a season-low 4 1/3 innings at New York on Thursday and has walked 11 in his last three outings. Teheran has walked 17 in 50 total innings against Washington while going 3-2 with a 3.06 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman has recorded two hits in each of the last two games.

2. Nationals RF Bryce Harper walked twice on Monday and has reached base safely in 13 straight games.

3. Washington SS Ian Desmond is 0-for-11 with six strikeouts in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Braves 3