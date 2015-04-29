Preview: Nationals at Braves

The Washington Nationals broke out their bats and ended their six-game slide in dramatic fashion on Tuesday. The Nationals now take aim at avoiding their third straight series loss when they visit the Atlanta Braves in the rubber match of a three-game set on Wednesday.

Former Brave Dan Uggla smacked a three-run homer in the ninth inning on Tuesday as Washington overcame a 10-2 deficit to grab a 13-12 victory. The 13 runs marked one fewer than the Nationals had scored in the previous six games combined as Uggla, Jose Lobaton and Denard Span each hit their first home run of the season. Atlanta has dropped six of its last eight despite Freddie Freeman’s latest tear. The first baseman doubled among four hits on Tuesday and is 8-for-13 in the last three games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (1-2, 5.23 ERA) vs. Braves LH Alex Wood (1-0, 3.00)

Zimmermann has yet to make it through seven innings in four starts but put out an encouraging effort at Miami on Friday. The 28-year-old surrendered two runs on six hits and did not walk a batter in six innings while not factoring in the decision. Zimmermann has been tough on Atlanta in his career, posting a 4-2 record with a 2.93 ERA in 10 career starts against the division rivals.

Wood averaged about one strikeout per inning in his first two seasons but has punched out just one batter in 12 1/3 innings over his last two starts. The Georgia product scattered five hits across 5 2/3 scoreless innings at Philadelphia on Friday but walked a pair and needed 101 pitches to record those 17 outs. Wood is 3-1 with a 1.49 ERA in six career starts against the Nationals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tuesday’s victory marked the first time the Nationals earned a win when allowing at least 11 runs.

2. Braves C A.J. Pierzynski went 4-for-4 on Tuesday and has hit safely in each of his 11 games.

3. Atlanta LF Kelly Johnson has driven in at least one run and scored in each of his last four games.

PREDICTION: Braves 6, Nationals 5