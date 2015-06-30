Preview: Nationals at Braves

After having their eight-game winning streak snapped, the Washington Nationals look to go on another run when they continue their road trip with the first of three contests at the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night. The Nationals are 8-1 versus Atlanta this season, including a three-game sweep last week to make it eight straight wins in the series.

Great pitching fueled the turnaround by National League East-leading Washington, which surrendered nine runs during its winning streak following a stretch of 14 losses in 20 games. They outscored the Braves 12-2 in last week’s sweep while receiving 20 scoreless innings from their starting rotation. Atlanta was skidding in the opposite direction before halting a five-game slide with a 2-1 victory at Pittsburgh on Sunday. Winners of six of eight at home, the Braves send Shelby Miller to the mound to oppose Jordan Zimmermann for their second matchup in six days.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (5-5, 3.42 ERA) vs. Braves RH Shelby Miller (5-3, 1.94)

Zimmermann is winless over his last four starts, although he deserved a better fate after blanking the Braves on six hits over eight innings on Wednesday. He had lost his previous three turns, giving up 13 runs and 27 hits in 15 1/3 innings to push up his ERA by nearly a full run. Zimmermann is 1-0 with six runs allowed over three starts versus the Braves this season and is 5-2 with a 2.84 ERA in 13 starts against them.

Miller also did not factor in the decision against Zimmermann and Washington last week despite permitting one run on three hits over seven strong innings. He is winless over his last seven starts, a span in which he has yielded a total of 13 runs and held the opposition to one on four occasions. Miller is 2-0 with an 0.85 ERA in five starts against the Nationals, holding right fielder Bryce Harper to two hits in 11 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Harper is 12-for-31 with three homers and 10 RBIs against Atlanta this season.

2. Braves RF Nick Markakis is 13-for-37 versus Washington in 2015.

3. Nationals OF Michael Taylor has hit safely in nine straight games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Braves 2