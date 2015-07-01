Preview: Nationals at Braves

The Washington Nationals are perched atop the National League East and one of the biggest reasons is their total domination of division rival Atlanta. Winners of nine of their last 10, the surging Nationals go for their 10th consecutive victory over the host Braves this season in the second of a three-game series Wednesday night.

Washington’s starting rotation turned in 20 scoreless innings in a three-game sweep of Atlanta last week. That trend continued in Tuesday’s 6-1 victory as Jordan Zimmermann blanked the Braves for 7 2/3 innings to boost the Nationals’ record against Atlanta to 16-5 since June 21, 2014. Danny Espinosa broke out of a 0-for-12 slump with three hits as Washington opened a 3 1/2-game lead over the New York Mets. The Braves, who were outscored 12-2 by the Nationals last season, have pushed across only 11 runs during their current 1-6 slide.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Doug Fister (3-3, 4.15 ERA) vs. Braves RH Matt Wisler (1-1, 3.75)

In his second start since spending more than a month on the disabled list, Fister dominated the Braves on Thursday with seven scoreless innings of four-hit ball. It was a strong bounce-back effort after he was knocked around for five runs on nine hits over 5 1/3 innings in a loss to Tampa Bay. Fister is 4-1 with a 2.18 ERA in six starts against Atlanta, but must be wary of Nick Markakis, who is 9-for-29 with eight RBIs against him.

Wisler was on the losing end of a matchup with Fister and Washington last time out, giving up six runs (four earned) on nine hits over four innings in his second career start. Ian Desmond swatted a two-run homer off Wisler, who has yet to walk a batter. The 22-year-old Ohio native was outstanding in his major-league debut, earning the victory by holding the Mets to one run and six hits in eight innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals RF Bryce Harper had two hits in the series opener to improve to 14-for-36 against Atlanta this season.

2. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman, sidelined since June 17 with a bruised wrist, is not ready to come off the 15-day disabled list Friday.

3. Desmond struck out in all four at-bats Tuesday while dropping his batting average of a major league-worst .127 with runners in scoring position.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Braves 3